Today’s Scripture

“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus…”

(Philippians 4:19, NIV)

He Gives You What You Need

In 2 Samuel 12 is the story of how King David got off course with his life. The prophet Nathan was correcting him. In doing so, he reminded David of what God had brought him through. David had seen God’s goodness, favor, protection and provision down through the years. And in verse 8, God made an interesting statement through Nathan: “David, if it had not been enough, I would have given you much, much more.” In other words, “David, looking back over your life, if you were ever lacking, if you ever needed more wisdom, more favor, more protection, more finances, I would have given it to you.”

That tells us that we have what we need right now in order to fulfill our destiny. The moment it become insufficient is the moment that God will give you more. The moment it begins to stop God’s plan for your life is the moment God will intervene on your behalf. Today, be encouraged that you have what you need, and what you need tomorrow is on its way! God is closely watching your life. He is faithful and saying to you what He said to David: “If it’s ever not enough, you can count on Me. I will always be there to give you more.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for being my Source and Supply. I declare that my trust and hope is in You. I choose to rest in You knowing that You have provided everything I need for today in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

