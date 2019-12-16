The government’s Ministry of Health has dismissed social media claims that suggesting that the authority has legalized marijuana for exportation and medical use.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Abel Kabalo says the government has not in any way legalized the use of marijuana, adding that reports circulating on social media suggesting otherwise are false and should be regarded as fake news.

Speaking to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Dr. Kabalo said there is a need to exercise patience, adding that the government makes official pronouncements, using official channels and not what is being done on social media.

He advised that once a policy pronouncement has been passed, the ministry is alerted by cabinet office, adding that such communication has not been made.

“As a ministry, we cannot comment on the legalization of marijuana because the cabinet hasn’t officially announced its position,” Dr. Kabalo said.

And Dr. Kabalo has advised members of the public to be cautious and worry about fake reports, as well as learn the right channels through which information can be verified, before going into a panic.

This comes after social media reports suggesting that the government has approved a proposal issued by the Minister of Health to legalize the production of marijuana for exportation and medical use.

