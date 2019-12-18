Zambia’s Socialist Party Presidential candidate for 2021 Fred M’membe has said that he has difficulties seeing how the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) will be re-elected in the 2021 general elections.

Writing on the party’s social media platform about what he called the repeated question of the support he offered to the Patriotic Front in 2011, which espouses and promotes capitalism, the Socialist presidential candidate said that, at the time, PF was the only party that had an anti-capitalist position in its constitution and had committed itself to fight against capitalism and to support the working class.

Dr. M’membe, however, said that the ruling party is no longer committed to the calls of the working class and that the people running PF are not decent, honest and humble people committed to solidarity.

In my recent interaction with the media, this question came up again. I need to clear this issue.

Comrades, am not in the PF to speak for the PF. I am running a Socialist Party. When you look at the constitutions of the parties that existed at that time, there was only one party that had an anti-capitalist position in its constitution. The PF committed itself to fight against capitalism and to support the working class. I have been a socialist from the age of 19 to this day and that (PF position) appeared attractive for me.

But are they socialists? Are they committed to the calls of the working class? Are they decent people, are they honest people who are committed to equity, who are committed to humility, who are committed to solidarity? My answer is NO.

If they were socialists we would have not started the socialist party to defend the calls of the working class, to defend the calls of the poor, to defend the calls of the poor peasants.

I don’t know how Zambians will decide. It is their decision to elect or not to elect the PF, that I can’t predict, but what am sure about is that they will be no money or more in the pockets, that will not be achieved. That I can guarantee you, they will not be able to put more money in your pockets before the August 2021 elections, they will not be able to put money in your pockets.

Whether you elect them or not, having failed to put more money in your pockets after promising to do so and have driven you into deeper poverty, that is your choice but we are dealing with rational human beings here. And if this rationality of human beings is something to go by, I have difficulties seeing how the PF will be re-elected again

