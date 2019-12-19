Parliament has approved the K 126 billion 2020 National Budget and adjourned Sine die.

This was after the Appropriation Bill -2019 passed the third reading in Parliament.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said the 2020 Budget will ensure solid economic recovery despite the challenges that the country is facing.

Dr Ng’andu called on Members of Parliament to support the 2020 Budget and stressed that MPs have been called to leadership to make decisions in the national interest.

Later, Vice President Inonge Wina moved a motion to adjourn Parliament Sine die.

The House passed seven other bills that include, the Supplementary Appropriation Bill -2019 and Electricity and Energy Regulation Bills.

The House also passed the Property Transfer tax, Value Added Tax, Income Tax, and Customs and Excise Amendment Bills.

Earlier, the Supplementary Appropriation bill of 2019 aimed at facilitating over K 1.175 billion Supplementary Budget passed third reading in Parliament and awaits Presidential assent.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu presented the bill in Parliament yesterday afternoon.

Dr. Ng’andu said of the over K 1 billion 2019 supplementary budget, Over K 410 million emanates from cooperating partners while over K 117 million was a carryover from the 2018 budget.

Dr. Ng’andu further said over K 455 million comprises a re-allocation of funds for wages awarded to civil servants in 2019.

He said over K 173 Million Kwacha constitutes an additional request due to the exhausted provisions in the 2019 budget.

Dr. Ng’andu disclosed that over K 18 million involves funds, not of the 2019 budget.

