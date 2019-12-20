Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery President Lungu’s New Special Assistant for Politics in Pictures LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu’s New Special Assistant for Politics in Pictures December 20, 2019 1070 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber President Lunguwith his new Special Assistant for Politics. Dr Chris Zumani Zimba during the swearing in Ceremony President Edgar Chagwa Lungu congratulates newly appointed Special Assistant to the President for Political affairs Chris Zimba during the Swearing in Ceremony at State House on Friday, December 20,2019 Pictures by EDDIE MWANALEZA President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Politics. Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Politics. Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba [Read 1,105 times, 1,105 reads today]Related Posts:President Lungu Fires his Special Assistant for Political Affairs Kaizer ZuluSpecial Forces advanced training pass out parade in PicturesThe illegal takeover of power in Zimbabwe is not in tune with modern politics-President LunguPresident Lungu urges Christians to join politicsPresident Lungu calls for issue-based politics in the Chilanga parliamentary by-election Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Father Bwalya weds Fashion blogger, Peter Mwansa, discusses his Love for fashion and the Launch of House of PML Pictures this week 13 COMMENTS Congrats to the new presidential advisor.Its now time for millennials.As a millenial,execute your duties to the best of your abilities. 4 0 Reply Find we will ngati Chris Zumani Zimba is also an educated coward. 0 1 @Dokowe Are you insinuating that the PhD holder is an educated coward? Shade more light? 0 0 Dr. Nyoyonyo Zimba. Zulu to Zimba, mathole yenu. What kind of styupidities is of calling anything as DR?. Dr should only be for Medical doctors. Not utu tuma cartoons. 2 3 Its a Family affair Exit Zulu enter Zimba….and Zulu will be sent overseas in a diplomatic mission making even more money…we know the game wako ni wako… 1 0 He is a PhD candidate and not a Doctor yet. Ba LT where did you get your information? He comes from a SDF line, and just completed his masters degree!! 1 0 Kansi niwakuchipata? 1 4 Reply “Mr Zulu’s replacement Chris Zumani Zimba, is a Ph.D. holder in Political Science and lectures at both the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) and the University of Zambia.” “Denny Kalyalya was named governor of the Bank of Zambia today, after the country’s new president selected the World Bank official to replace Michael Gondwe. The appointment takes immediate effect and comes a day after the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to keep the key policy rate on hold at 12.5%. Kalyalya previously served as a World Bank executive director – a role he took after leaving the Bank of Zambia, where he held the post of deputy governor responsible for operations.” End of quote. Notice that my brother the Bank of Zambia Governor is from the Southern province. Both the men above are highly… 1 0 Haas ok is a Dr in political science. A Lecturer at University of Lusaka, never heard of such a university. And he is a ghost Lecturer at UNZA. I wish your Lungu had appointed a former ambassador or ex-managing director of a government institution like Chibamba Kanyama or Mutubila. We thought after appointing Chipampe he will mature, no back to play with street kids!! 1 0 We need to sort out Kaizer Zulu now. He was hiding under the shield of the president but time has caught up with him. We cried a lot under this lunatic. It is high time we looked for him. He needs to pay for whatever crimes he committed. A lot of people used to live in fear because of this criminal. He will now be with us the people he tortured. He had all the blessings from the president, now, that shield is gone. We need to squeeze his balls so that his demons are exorcised. Wherever we find him he needs to pay for his sins. 2 0 Reply Bo Baluso, kikikikikikiki. You have made my day. 1 0 Congratulations Dr. Chris and all the best in your new position. 1 0 Reply Good decision to dispense with Zulu. Hopefully, Zimba will advise the President correctly, and the President will use the assistance meaningfully for Zambia and therefore, for his office. 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Congrats to the new presidential advisor.Its now time for millennials.As a millenial,execute your duties to the best of your abilities.
Find we will ngati Chris Zumani Zimba is also an educated coward.
@Dokowe
Are you insinuating that the PhD holder is an educated coward? Shade more light?
Dr. Nyoyonyo Zimba. Zulu to Zimba, mathole yenu.
What kind of styupidities is of calling anything as DR?.
Dr should only be for Medical doctors. Not utu tuma cartoons.
Its a Family affair Exit Zulu enter Zimba….and Zulu will be sent overseas in a diplomatic mission making even more money…we know the game wako ni wako…
He is a PhD candidate and not a Doctor yet. Ba LT where did you get your information? He comes from a SDF line, and just completed his masters degree!!
Kansi niwakuchipata?
“Mr Zulu’s replacement Chris Zumani Zimba, is a Ph.D. holder in Political Science and lectures at both the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) and the University of Zambia.”
“Denny Kalyalya was named governor of the Bank of Zambia today, after the country’s new president selected the World Bank official to replace Michael Gondwe. The appointment takes immediate effect and comes a day after the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to keep the key policy rate on hold at 12.5%. Kalyalya previously served as a World Bank executive director – a role he took after leaving the Bank of Zambia, where he held the post of deputy governor responsible for operations.” End of quote.
Notice that my brother the Bank of Zambia Governor is from the Southern province. Both the men above are highly…
Haas ok is a Dr in political science. A Lecturer at University of Lusaka, never heard of such a university. And he is a ghost Lecturer at UNZA.
I wish your Lungu had appointed a former ambassador or ex-managing director of a government institution like Chibamba Kanyama or Mutubila.
We thought after appointing Chipampe he will mature, no back to play with street kids!!
We need to sort out Kaizer Zulu now. He was hiding under the shield of the president but time has caught up with him. We cried a lot under this lunatic. It is high time we looked for him. He needs to pay for whatever crimes he committed. A lot of people used to live in fear because of this criminal. He will now be with us the people he tortured. He had all the blessings from the president, now, that shield is gone. We need to squeeze his balls so that his demons are exorcised. Wherever we find him he needs to pay for his sins.
Bo Baluso, kikikikikikiki. You have made my day.
Congratulations Dr. Chris and all the best in your new position.
Good decision to dispense with Zulu.
Hopefully, Zimba will advise the President correctly, and the President will use the assistance meaningfully for Zambia and therefore, for his office.