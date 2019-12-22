Power Dynamos on Sunday coasted to a convincing 3-0 Kitwe derby victory at home over Nkana at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The victory ended Nkana ‘s eight match unbeaten run and comes exactly a week after they beat defending champions and leaders Zesco United 1-0 at home across the road in Wusakile.

It was also a signal of intent from new Power coach Perry Mutapa who won on both his home and Derby debut after three games in charge.

Power’s first two goals both came from unfancied sources who justified their places with sublime strikes.

Luka Chamanga blasted in a stunning curler from outside the box to beat Nkana goalkeeper Allan Chibwe in the 42nd minute to send Power 1-0 into the interval.

Dave Daka then scored his debut derby goal in the 52nd minutes with an ice cold tap-in.

Both goals were engineered young winger Kondwani Chimboni.

Chimboni’s fellow Young Power graduate Fred Mulambia capped the rout in the 65th minute when he span round two defenders to fire in the final goal and hand Power their first derby league win at home since 2016.

Nkana stay put at number five on 24 points while Power rise from eighth to seven on 20 points to extend their running run to four straight matches and are now unbeaten in their last five games.

