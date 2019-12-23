There was drama as mourners paraded a coffin carrying the remains of their relative at the Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner’s office over the weekend, to the amusement of onlookers.

The mourners, while hoisting the coffin on their shoulders, marched from Kapiri Mposhi Urban Clinic mortuary demanding that Kapiri Mposhi Town Council, where the father to the deceased 19 year old boy works as a general worker, provides transport to ferry mourners from the funeral house in Ndeke Compound to the burial site.

Police had a tough time to prevent a horde of mourners who surged into the District Administration office which houses offices for Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Peter Mwiinde, where they displayed the body at the entrance.

Mother to the deceased Grace Sakala demanded that the council provides a tipper truck to ferry mourners to pay their last respects.

Ms Sakala said the family was only given a hearse which was inadequate to ferry all mourners to the burial site.

“The tipper truck we were given has apparently gone to ferry timber but is timber more important than a dead body, I am very disappointed,” Ms Sakala said.

The mourners dispersed only after being assured by Patriotic Front (PF) Kapiri Mposhi Constituency Vice Chairman, Morgan Mwenya that a tipper truck had been released to ferry them to the burial site.

Meanwhile, Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Public Relations Officer Chris Mulaliki expressed concern over the manner in which the issue was handled by the mourners.

Mr Mulaliki stated that the family was provided with adequate transport logistics and K10, 000 cash to cater for all funeral expenses.

The deceased identified as George Munkombwe, 19, died on Wednesday last week, following a short illness.

