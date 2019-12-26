Fuelled by the rapid increase of global prices of mineral commodities, illegal mining has

recently come into light as a major environmental and social concern.

For instance, the use of mercury and other toxins in Gold mining continues to pose serious

dangers to human health. Illegal mining in the next years to come will be seen as one of the biggest global challenges that will lead to environmental degradation of ecologically

sensitive land.

Illegal mining is carried out without state permission and it is because of this reason that

unscrupulous firms operating in mineral-rich areas do not pay taxes. This robs the country

of the much-desired revenue thus undermining economic growth. Not only does illegal

mining lead to loss of revenue, but also leads to the loss of employment opportunities,

capital expenditure, exports and foreign exchange earnings.

To limit revenue losses, the government can take a strategic step in establishing a revenue task force aimed at maximizing the collection of revenue in mining areas. Spurred by widespread poverty and lack of alternative earning opportunities, illegal mining is a common phenomenon on the African continent.

For instance, a rapid increase in illegal mining activities in Zambia can also be attributed to

the fact that mining is seen as a source of livelihood for many citizens who cannot be

employed by the formal sector. Poor regulation of the artisanal and small scale mining

sector can also be seen as a reason that continues to birth illegal mining activities

Formalization of this sector will at least help limit the spread of illegal mining. Being

cognizant of the fact that illegal mining cannot be completely eliminated, the Centre for

Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) wishes to urge the government to undertake some of

the following strategic steps to limit its expansion.

Undertake social control by creating alternative employment opportunities Strengthen regional bureaus with the needed expertise so as to elevate their supervisory role Provide platforms making it easy for miners to form cooperatives. Formalize, monitor and regulate the artisanal and small scale mining sector Establish a task force to crack down illegal mining activities Dialogue with mining companies to establish satellite-based surveillance systems to

monitor illegal mining within their mining license areas.

Issued by

Webby Banda

CTPD Researcher (Extractives)

