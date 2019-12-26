President Edgar Lungu has said that the $250,000 cannabis license fee which has been widely reported on social media and other media is fake news aimed at misleading the public.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Christmas Eve, President Lungu said that the aforementioned $250,000 license fee, which has been widely reported on social and other media, is only fake news, which is aimed at misleading the general public.

The President further said that his detractors are deliberately distorting facts and fabricating falsehoods in an effort to thwart future health and economic benefits which shall accrue to Zambia from the new policy decision on Cannabis cultivation, following Government’s recent decision to legalize the medical use of cannabis, based on scientific evidence from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and others.

The President said that through official channels, the Government will soon communicate the applicable license fees and other additional regulations concerning the medical use of cannabis and urged the nation to totally disregard any news which does not come from official Government channels because, those are only speculations and fake news by the cynics with the aim of misleading, creating confusion, misinforming and creating a distasteful caricature of his Government

The President appealed to Zambians to do their part to stamp out fabrications and fake news from the Zambian society by ignoring it.

