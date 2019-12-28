Unbeaten in the CAF Confederation Cup this season, Zanaco return to continental action this Sunday away in Benin against ESAE in Porto Novo.

But Zanaco head into match day three seeking their first Group B win after two rounds played in the league phase.

It is the first time that Zanaco have dropped points in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup after winning home and away in the two knockout stages.

Mumamba Numba’s side is currently third in Group B on 2 points and are two points behind DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo and RSB Berkane of Morocco who are also in action this Sunday in North Africa.

ESAE are last on zero points following a 3-0 away loss to Berkane and a 2-0 home defeat to DCMP.

But Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo said they will not underrate their hosts despite their poor group stage run and who qualified from the pre-group stage in November 4-3 on post-match penalties following a 1-0 home loss and 1-1 aggregate result against Generation Foot of Senegal.

“The best thing now is we just have to start winning games and we will have a better chance of qualifying to the quarterfinals,” Ziyo said.

“But I think each and every game is a difficult game, we can’t take anything away from them, I think they are a good side to come this far to be in the group stage.

“What is important is to show the right attitude and fighting spirit so that we can come back with the right result.”

Meanwhile, Zanaco have one injury absentee in defender Belchance Makiese who has been replaced by Kebson Kamanga.

The match will also mark the return of midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu from suspension who missed the 1-1 home draw against RSB on December 8 following his 65th minute send-off in the 1-1 away draw against DCMP on December 1 in Kinshasa.

