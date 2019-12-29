I wept when I watched this video – Listen to This Woman’s Deep Anguished Prayer of Pain and Hurt!

Fellow Zambians, let me quote a scripture below…

Come now, you rich, weep and howl for your miseries that are coming upon you! Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are moth-eaten. Your gold and silver are corroded, and their corrosion will be a witness against you and will eat your flesh like fire. You have heaped up treasure in the last days. Indeed the wages of the laborers who mowed your fields, which you kept back by fraud, cry out; and the cries of the reapers have reached the ears of the Lord of Sabaoth. You have lived on the earth in pleasure and luxury; you have fattened your hearts as in a day of slaughter. You have condemned, you have murdered the just; he does not resist you.

James 5:1-6 NKJV

Watching this woman and listening to her prayer as she spoke on TV about the injustice of her situation is so painful I don’t even know what to say. Consider the following Over K230bn in unpaid pensions are outstanding

Some civil servants who retired over a decade ago are yet to be paid

With LASF, the situation is even worse

Many pensioners have died without seeing their money Companies have been closed, people retrenched or downsized, and a good number chase up their money (which they faithfully contributed through payslip deductions) for years. This woman exemplifies the hurt, anger and pain of such a situation. Now, I challenge you. We all know Deut 28 blessings right? Take a look around our nation today and tell me if this is what you see among our people. Now, take a look at the curses in Deut 28 (from verse 15 to 57) and see whether or not they haven’t manifested in our nation. If you see what I see, then what is the cause? The answer is in the prayers of people like this woman. Imagine how many pray this prayer, cry bitterly, face injustice, get wrongly imprisoned, guilty walk free, justice is averted, deaths occurring – all because of reasons outlined in that portion of scripture. What is the Solution? Repentance – and sincere genuine repentance. Then followed by serious restitution (read what that means). It must be done. If we don’t do it as a nation, we shall continue to see the Curses of Deut 28:15 manifest. This must be a national all inclusive repentance. Its not about who is in charge – this problem was there long before the PF came into government. I know some will say I am being negative, but please watch that video again and tell me a better reason. Facebook Post W.Mwambazi

