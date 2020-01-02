DEDUCT my salary starting this month in support of President Edgar Lungu’s call for senior government officials to sacrifice part of their perks, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has said.
Ms Kapata said there was need for patriotic Zambians to die a little for the good of the economy.
She said in an interview that the deducted funds would help cushion the poor against the increased prices of essential commodities.
Ms Kapata said Government should effect the Presidential directive to cut salaries immediately and that she was ready to surrender a chunk of her salary even this month.
“I want to support President in the salary deduction and I also offer my deduction starting this month because it’s for a good cause and money should be directed or given to the poor especially women,” he said.
Ms Kapata called on Zambians not to politicize the President’s directive as he had the plight of Zambians at heart.
“I am of the Catholic faith and my church teaches that we give alms to the less privileged so the presidential pronouncement is timely and I thank the President for this good gesture,” she said.
Ms Kapata also wished Zambians a blessed new year, saying that God would favour Zambia in all its endeavours.
Source: Daily Nation
You have land and mukula. What others have? Poverty
This minister and his boss are front line corrupt leaders.
Now they want others to start engaging in corrupt activities to make up the difference in salary.
Please reject this request by these thieves.
Things keep getting worse and we have not even started repaying debt.
Jean is clear, she is in support of her president and not her mandevu women dancers.
I wish she could also withdraw 20% from her Mukula account to buy electric chainsaws, for villagers cutting her Mukula logs, their hands are bleeding from using axes!!
Mrs Jean Kapata, where’s your letter to the Secretary to Cabinet stipulating that this starts immediately in January 2020? If there’s no such letter, this is just for newspaper headlines.
But madame, you have an alternative source of income via Mukula tree scams. The people you want to submit to this salary reduction have their salary as sole income.
Do you want them to find alternative source of income like you? Or Lungu?
Just stop these jokes already madame.
You should have left this behaviour in 2019.
This government was advised to stop reckless borrowing. And what did you call the people that advised you? Lunatics? Some say Yes, they were called Lunatics!
What a st… d woman!! She is just a joke!
First pay back the money you owe for staying in the Ministerial office illegally in 2016.
Someone say Yes, they were called Lunatics! Yet these were well meaning citizens with the future of Zambia at heart. Let’s see how much these salary cuts will yield for the first Euro bond bullet payment due in 2022. It makes me shudder to realise we are being led by such.
Mama Mukula, your salary will be properly cut after your Drunken Corrupt party is no more, & you are safely where you belong -Pr!s0n!
Isabel Do Santos of Angola is currently being taken to task for her role in State Plunder /abuse of office.
What more iwe, & your Princess [email protected]!la Mukula the first?
PF party of thieves no more my vote