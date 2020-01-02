DEDUCT my salary starting this month in support of President Edgar Lungu’s call for senior government officials to sacrifice part of their perks, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has said.

Ms Kapata said there was need for patriotic Zambians to die a little for the good of the economy.

She said in an interview that the deducted funds would help cushion the poor against the increased prices of essential commodities.

Ms Kapata said Government should effect the Presidential directive to cut salaries immediately and that she was ready to surrender a chunk of her salary even this month.

“I want to support President in the salary deduction and I also offer my deduction starting this month because it’s for a good cause and money should be directed or given to the poor especially women,” he said.

Ms Kapata called on Zambians not to politicize the President’s directive as he had the plight of Zambians at heart.

“I am of the Catholic faith and my church teaches that we give alms to the less privileged so the presidential pronouncement is timely and I thank the President for this good gesture,” she said.

Ms Kapata also wished Zambians a blessed new year, saying that God would favour Zambia in all its endeavours.

Source: Daily Nation

[Read 330 times, 330 reads today]