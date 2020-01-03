The Copperbelt Energy Corporation has confirmed that that the power purchase agreement it entered into with ZESCO on 21 November 1997 is expected to come to an end on 31 March 2020 and will not be renewed.

According to a company notice to shareholders, CEC says the Zambian government through the Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa and ZESCO have notified CEC of their position that the BSA will expire on the date stated above and will not be renewed.

“In accordance with Section 81(1) of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, the Board of Directors of Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (“CEC” or “the Company”) advises the Company’s shareholders, and the market, that the power purchase agreement or Bulk Supply Agreement (“BSA”) between CEC and ZESCO Limited (“ZESCO”), entered into on 21 November 1997 is expected to come to an end on 31 March 2020,” says CEC Company Secretary Julia Chaila.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia (“GRZ”), through the Minister of Energy, and ZESCO have notified CEC of their position that the BSA will expire on the date stated above and will not be renewed.”

Ms Chaila added that CEC will, in the meantime, continue working closely with both the Government and ZESCO with the aim of arriving at a mutually acceptable solution post the BSA.

“GRZ and ZESCO have expressed to CEC their commitment to continue facilitating an efficient and economic supply of power to consumers on the Copperbelt both during the validity of and post the BSA,” she said.

“CEC wishes to emphasise its unwavering commitment to use its infrastructure and capabilities in ensuring continued and seamless supply of power to all consumers on the Copperbelt now and after the BSA.”

