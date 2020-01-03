Minister of General Education David Mabumba says plans are under way to open up milling plants in all provincial centers to address the high price of mealie-meal.

Speaking during a meeting with the business community in Mwense, Mr Mabumba said currently government has no milling plant except the private sector hence the high prices of mealie-meal.

And the minister assured the local businessmen and contractors that once the Mwenda-Kasomeno road project starts, their businesses will no longer be the same as the local economy will grow.

Mr Mabumba also encouraged the contractors to start putting their documents in order in readiness for the Constituency Development projects which will start soon.

He disclosed that both Mambilima and Mwense constituencies have received a total of two million, two hundrend thousand kwacha Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and that soon the projects will start.

Mr Mabumba who is also Mwense constituency Member of Parliament said CDF and the 20 percent equalization fund empowers the local businessmen and contractors as it helps to keep money circulating in the local economy.

He requested the council secretary to prioritize the local contractors when awarding contracts and further appealed to the local contractors to do a good job if they are to be given future projects.

The minister said contractors and businessmen are the engine to the local economy in the district adding that they should implement projects which will stand the test of time.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]