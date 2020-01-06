By Wilfred Sameta

The wisdom of my homeland is wisdom like no other. It is a wisdom that is simple yet somewhat celestial.

Perhaps it is because as folklore would have it, our tribe began when Nyambe, the sun god descended from heaven onto Barotseland. It is said he came with his wife Nasilele (the moon), and together they began the line of Luyi-Luyana kings. Before ascending back to the heavens, they left their daughter Mbuyu to continue the line of leadership through her male offspring.

Maybe it is this legacy of having some divinity in our DNA that makes our male folk the fine, elegant and intelligent specimens that they are; and our female folk rare specimens of feminine grace…Barotse beauties with brains that have for generations had many a Tonga bull smitten and drooling!

But I digress!

Our culture and tradition has many rich axioms and wise sayings.

We have a saying:

“Kupotoloha kacacani ka mwangalala”

The literal translation is “to go round a mwangalala bush”.

It simply means to go mad, and it is used when referring to a person showing signs of madness.

The use of the mwangalala plant was probably decided upon by our ancestors due to its inedibility.

While Lozi might have found it reasonable to go round a plant to pick its fruit for food, they might equally have found it absurd for someone to frantically go round and round a tree with fruit that was not edible.

The disappointing loony eccentricities of certain “Reverend” Kapya Kaoma, who portrays himself as a “gay rights activist” in the diaspora, provides a befitting context to this adage.

How can a Zambian pastor be a gay rights activist? It’s absurd!

Round and round Kapya Kaoma goes enjoying the mwangalala bush of men sleeping with men. Round and round he goes delighting in the plant where women sleep with women. Round and round he goes looking for fruit from the tree that moved Jehovah to unleash God’s fury upon Sodom and Gomorrah.

Can a woman produce the fruit of the womb after sleeping with a woman?

Can a man conceive after sleeping with another man?

It is sheer madness!

Kapya Kaoma is frankly speaking, just a weird weasel with a seared conscience. He is masquerading and hiding in the Christian Church to make money out of the American Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex (LGBTI) society. What a shame!

He is a complete sell out. He has sold his Zambian identity to debauchery and his despicable soul to diabolos.

The love of money is truly the root of all evil.

The “Clergyman” is part of an elaborate international scheme worth millions of dollars to introduce and legalise LGBTI in Zambia. On the evidence of his writings as “researcher on religion and sexuality” for a Boston based outfit and his close association with Pro-LGBTI organisations in the US, he cannot deny this.

Part of the scheme involves discrediting the current administration of Bo Lungu on the international scene, in order to influence regime change for a government that is “LGBTI Friendly”. This is where Kapya Kaoma comes in… to defile the reputation of the current regime.

What an irreverent Reverend!

Since Bo Edgar Lungu announced that he had cut his salary, a lot of vermin has come out of the woodwork.

Much of the fuss has been mere politicking, while some as in Kaoma’s case that are driven by money with a maliciously immoral mission, have been going round and round in frenzied madness, in a desperate attempt to sully and besmirch the President’s act of goodwill.

It reminds me of a tongue twister we learnt at primary school:

God made man;

Man made money;

Money made man Mad!

Or in this case:

Gay Money made Kapya Kaoma Mad!

The Author is a Retired Journalist Tilling the Land in Central Province

