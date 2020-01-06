Home Videos and Audios Prime TV’s alleged Doctored Footage about ZESCO MD Videos and Audios Prime TV’s alleged Doctored Footage about ZESCO MD January 6, 2020 238 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber [Read 251 times, 253 reads today]Related Posts:Zambia Police request Video Footage from Prime TV about Kambwili's defamation of the PresidentBank Statement showing President Lungu's expenditure in New York is doctoredVideo Footage of HH and President Lungu's Motorcade incident in MonguAnother Video Footage of the Presidential Motorcade incident in MonguFootage of President Lungu 's off the cuff comment on his 2021 bid Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PF Media Promotion of Works at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital I’ll give a 3 Bedroomed Furnished House to Anyone with Evidence that I Sold the Mines-HH President Lungu’s SkyNews Interview 5 COMMENTS This Prime TV is really good. That’s pure doctoring. Goodness me. Kufwa na no 1 0 Reply Prime tuvi are in trouble with this clip when ZESCO come after them. Ba hh nabo, he doesn’t learn, rallies and crowds don’t mean votes!! 1 1 Reply This is saddening that people trusted with media licences are abusing them for political mileage. The media fraternity is meant to be neutral in approach. We know which party is funding you and soon the law will catch up with you. Fake news is more dangerous than terrorism. For example today according to Zambia watchdog I have been promoted to private secretary. They got one thing right about me still being employed by state house. However the rest in terms of the position is hogwash. No one yet publicly knows my role. I don’t need to tell anyone what I do when I work in a sensitive office such as OP. kz 0 0 Reply FACTS ARE FACTS,THAT’S REAL REPORTING NOT OUR SO CALLED NATIONAL BROADCASTER WILL ONLY REPORT FALSE NEWS. 0 0 Reply Haaaaaa, thinking Zambians are dull now wants to deny what he said. The video is very clear, compare his voice and it’s the same on the two incidents. Zambian citizen tell us how Zesco will refute video evidence unless you blind and deaf otherwise it is very clear and straight forward. Remember Lungu with uwamwibala he failed to refute, so even Zesco won’t be able to refute where are they going to get other evidence, the burden of proof will be too much let Zesco keep quiet. I hope Lungu doesn’t believe this GM lying through his teeth 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
This Prime TV is really good. That’s pure doctoring.
Goodness me. Kufwa na no
Prime tuvi are in trouble with this clip when ZESCO come after them. Ba hh nabo, he doesn’t learn, rallies and crowds don’t mean votes!!
This is saddening that people trusted with media licences are abusing them for political mileage. The media fraternity is meant to be neutral in approach. We know which party is funding you and soon the law will catch up with you. Fake news is more dangerous than terrorism. For example today according to Zambia watchdog I have been promoted to private secretary. They got one thing right about me still being employed by state house. However the rest in terms of the position is hogwash. No one yet publicly knows my role. I don’t need to tell anyone what I do when I work in a sensitive office such as OP. kz
FACTS ARE FACTS,THAT’S REAL REPORTING NOT OUR SO CALLED NATIONAL BROADCASTER WILL ONLY REPORT FALSE NEWS.
Haaaaaa, thinking Zambians are dull now wants to deny what he said. The video is very clear, compare his voice and it’s the same on the two incidents. Zambian citizen tell us how Zesco will refute video evidence unless you blind and deaf otherwise it is very clear and straight forward. Remember Lungu with uwamwibala he failed to refute, so even Zesco won’t be able to refute where are they going to get other evidence, the burden of proof will be too much let Zesco keep quiet. I hope Lungu doesn’t believe this GM lying through his teeth