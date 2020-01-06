ZESCO managing director Victor Mundende has praised President Edgar Lungu’s support to facilitate major transformations and investments in the energy sector that has resulted in the power utility company’s performance to significantly improve.

Mr Mundende said assertions that there is pressure coming from the President and government are unfounded because government has been supportive in every area to ensure that numerous projects to improve the performance of the sector are effective implemented.

Speaking today during the Hot FM breakfast program, Mr. Mundende praised the government for facilitating major changes and improvements in the energy sector compared to previous governments.

Mr. Mundende said there is a lot of professionalism at ZESCO and assertions of incompetence are not true and that the issue of Caderism does not exist.

“The president has been supportive because, without his support, we would never be having these projects we are talking about as it takes government will to do certain things,” he said.

Mr. Mundende also described as a huge milestone in the passing of the electricity act which he feels will contribute to major improvements in the sector for improved service delivery.

“What you can call pressure, I can all it support,” Mr Mundende said as he praised the professionalism of his team at the power utility company.

Meanwhile, the ZESCO MD has said that the firm will Lodge Official Complaint To The IBA Against Prime TV. During the same interview this morning, the ZESCO MD expressed deep displeasure at the conduct of Prime TV that had decided to cut various clips to produce a sensational but fake documentary.

Last week, Prime TV was at it again with a fake documentary that was doctored to pour ridicule on the Edgar Lungu led PF government. Prime TV documentary showed Mr. Mundende heaping blame on Government Ministry officials and disputing the effects of climate change.

Last year, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) suspended independent TV station Prime TV for ‘exhibiting unprofessional elements in its broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.

[Read 29 times, 33 reads today]