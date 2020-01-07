Prime TV Reporter reported behind the story Njenje Chizu has now accused ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende and his two officials of trying to bribe him to retract the story blaming the Government for load shedding and not climate change.

Appearing on Prime TV, Mr. Chizu said that he stood by his story and he was amazed at how officials from ZESCO trying to deny his own story and instead accuse “some people” of having created the video.

Mr Chizu further said that the two officials from ZESCO offered him a job at ZESCO in a town of his own choice either Lusaka or the Copperbelt in exchange of him admitting that the story was doctored.

Mr. Chizu also said that when he met Mr. Mundende in his office, the ZESCO MD threatened that he should aim at reporting issues to make peace and not stories which will make him watch his back.

Mr Chizu said that he recorded all the conversations and gave it to ZESCO officials in case anything should happen to him.

Appearing on the same Prime TV Program, Analyst Mark Simuwe said that there was corruption for a cover-up by the persons who made him a job offer and that the two ZESCO officials can be dragged to court, adding that with recordings, the reporter has what he described as a good case

