Alba Iulia
Monday, January 13, 2020
Headlines

Dr.Kansembe holds meetings to woo Brazilian investors into Zambia

By editor
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has embarked on routine marketing of Zambia’s tourism attractions to Brazil’s corporate sector and higher learning institutions.

Ambassador Kansembe has so far held meetings with corporations and universities in Brazil to woo South Americans to Zambia’s pristine wildlife parks and other natural wonders.

She said corporate entities and Brazilians in particular have been seeking more information about Zambia’s rich tourism attractions.

Speaking when she addressed students from the Patos de Minas University and Escola Municipal Muniz Institute in Brazil, Ambassador Kansembe said Zambia has rich natural resources as well as national heritage that tourists across the globe need to sample.

She said Zambia has abundant national parks where wild animals are found in their natural habitat.

Dr Kansembe told the students that apart from the Victoria Falls, the country boasts of other numerous wonders in the country’s Northern Circuit.

She added that the country is blessed with a vibrant culture that makes it a preferred tourist destination in Africa.

Dr. Kansembe urged Brazilian students to visit Zambia and sample its biodiversity.

She also disclosed her plans of holding a Tourism Expo in Brazil this year with the support from Zambia’s Tourism Ministry adding that the move will be a great opportunity to market Zambia’s tourism sector to Latin Americans.

Dr Kansembe said Zambia as an oasis of peace, has won international acclaim leading to strong bilateral cooperations with many countries.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Mission in Brazil Grace Makowane.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
