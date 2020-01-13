-3.9 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
Headlines

It’s unacceptable for Western Countries to Dictate How Africans Should Govern Themselves-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
16 views
8
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Lungu with Sudanese Ambassador s to Zambia at State House this Morning
President Lungu with Sudanese Ambassador s to Zambia at State House this Morning

President Edgar Lungu has said that it is unacceptable that some western countries want to determine and dictate how African countries should govern themselves.

Speaking when the outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Zambia Awad Ali paid a courtesy call on him at State House Monday morning, President Lungu said that it is, however, gratifying that Africa has woken up to the reality that it can only advance if it looks to itself internally for realizing the potential that lies within the continent.

“I think that Africa has woken up to the reality that we can only advance if we look to ourselves internally for realizing the potential that lies within the African continent.

“The most important thing is that we have woken up as Africans, and let’s not allow manipulation by the East, West, or any other outside forces, but we only so if we get the best practices from one another” President Lungu stated.

Some have had their leaders lead from 1952 and they are still around and they are Presidents, they are Queens, they are called whatever titles..

President Lungu shared the view that systems of governance shouldn’t be dominated by outsiders because democracy has got many variations and each one country in the west who boast of democracy have got their own versions.

“The system of governance shouldn’t be dominated by outsiders. Democracy has got many variations and each one country in the west who boast of democracy has got their own versions.

“Some have had their leaders lead from 1952 and they are still around and they are Presidents, they are Queens, they are called whatever titles but for Africa, we have had this era which is slowly phasing where some of our friends, especially from the west dictate to us how we are going to govern our people, what structures of governance, what institutions we are going to take, and I think this is unacceptable.” President Lungu added.

And Mr. Ali thanked President Lungu for facilitating his stay in the country. He said he enjoyed cordial relations with the minister of Foreign Affairs and other Ministries. He added he will continue strengthening the Zambia/Sudan relations wherever he will go.

[Read 241 times, 241 reads today]
Previous articleFormer Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died

8 COMMENTS

    • Democracy is the Western governmence phenomenon.
      To make sure that you are doing it right (their way), they send observers.
      In this light, Dr. ECL, they have dictated their way of Governance. You should be loving democracy right now. It unbonded us from the K² one party york.
      Sorry I missed the context of this article. I hope LT is not misfiring here.
      On the values, I stick with our guns. Man shall never wire another man of the same gender.

      1

      0

  3. lun gu, you don’t know the difference between a monarchy and a democratic system where people vote for their leader?
    if someone says there’s rampant corruption that you conveniently chose to ignore, they are not dictating to you how to govern. these countries are answerable to their tax payers for their budget, you say that on one hand and then the other hand is extended for the west’s aid, you want them to just give aid and not have any say? bwana presid ent, you can’t have a cake and eat it too
    all the west is saying is that be transparent, stop locking up anyone who’s in the opposition and says something that you don’t like. don’t muzzle the voices, znbc is your mouth piece, what do oppositions have?
    are you hinting that you want to be there forever because the west ( I…

    1

    0

  4. It’s unacceptable that you pretend to play the moral card when you can’t back it up with your current track record. Why do you even go to these countries. It’s like you think they don’t know your secrets.

    1

    0

  5. Is there any thing like wise words from a thief who stole from a widow, a drunk running down a country and probably the worst president on earth?????

    1

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 8

It’s unacceptable for Western Countries to Dictate How Africans Should Govern Themselves-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that it is unacceptable that some western countries want to determine and dictate how...
Read more
General News

Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died

Chief Editor - 1
Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died. Major General Fara died at the Maina Soko Military Hospital today after an illness. Major...
Read more
General News

Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died.

Chief Editor - 6
Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita has died. Mr. Kashita died in his sleep early this morning.Mr. Kashita held the positions of Cabinet Minister in Dr....
Read more

Movie Review : Jumanji -The Next Level

staff - 0
In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their...
Read more
Columns

There is need to wait for expert confirmation on the alleged discovery of oil in Gwembe by residents

Chief Editor - 10
  Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka says there is need to wait for expert confirmation on the alleged discovery of oil in Gwembe...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We want to begin repairing the economy now, before it deteriorates further – UPND

Headlines editor - 20
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his call for the PF to consider calling for an economic Indaba to address economic challenges facing the...
Read more

PF to go for a Convention this Year to Choose the Party President-Davies Mwila

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has announced that the PF Central Committee has set June/July 2020 to hold the General Conference to...
Read more

Human resource is one of Zambia’s greatest assets – HH

Headlines editor - 33
Growing up as youths in the 70s and 80s, our founding fathers led by first President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, often talked about copper...
Read more

Maamba Collieries power generation back to 100% capacity

Headlines Chief Editor - 37
The 300 MW coal-fired power plant of Maamba Collieries Limited has resumed full capacity operations and is supplying the full contracted power to ZESCO. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 5 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 242 times, 242 reads today]