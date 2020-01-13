President Edgar Lungu has said that it is unacceptable that some western countries want to determine and dictate how African countries should govern themselves.
Speaking when the outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Zambia Awad Ali paid a courtesy call on him at State House Monday morning, President Lungu said that it is, however, gratifying that Africa has woken up to the reality that it can only advance if it looks to itself internally for realizing the potential that lies within the continent.
“I think that Africa has woken up to the reality that we can only advance if we look to ourselves internally for realizing the potential that lies within the African continent.
“The most important thing is that we have woken up as Africans, and let’s not allow manipulation by the East, West, or any other outside forces, but we only so if we get the best practices from one another” President Lungu stated.
Some have had their leaders lead from 1952 and they are still around and they are Presidents, they are Queens, they are called whatever titles..
President Lungu shared the view that systems of governance shouldn’t be dominated by outsiders because democracy has got many variations and each one country in the west who boast of democracy have got their own versions.
“The system of governance shouldn’t be dominated by outsiders. Democracy has got many variations and each one country in the west who boast of democracy has got their own versions.
“Some have had their leaders lead from 1952 and they are still around and they are Presidents, they are Queens, they are called whatever titles but for Africa, we have had this era which is slowly phasing where some of our friends, especially from the west dictate to us how we are going to govern our people, what structures of governance, what institutions we are going to take, and I think this is unacceptable.” President Lungu added.
And Mr. Ali thanked President Lungu for facilitating his stay in the country. He said he enjoyed cordial relations with the minister of Foreign Affairs and other Ministries. He added he will continue strengthening the Zambia/Sudan relations wherever he will go.
