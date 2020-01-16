-5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 16, 2020
type here...
General News

Protesting Retires at the Ministry of Justice were paid, says Dora Siliya

By Chief Editor
23 views
1
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says some retirees who are part of the group demanding payment of their terminal benefits have already been paid and were swindled by some of their lawyers.

Ms Siliya says it is not correct to say that government is doing nothing about the retirees’ situation because money has been released on several occasions to pay them.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ms Siliya said government is concerned with the status of retirees who are spending months in the cold demanding to be paid their money and will ensure that what is due to them is paid.

She however said that records are there to show that some retirees were paid through their lawyers and it is not government’s responsibility to ensure that the money is transferred to them.

Meanwhile, Ms Siliya has warned that there will be chaos in the country if politicians continue peddling lies about institutions of governance.

She said Institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia have been handling elections for a long time and there is need for the people to have confidence in it.

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]
Previous articleZamtel in massive job lay offs

1 COMMENT

  1. I concur with my learned colleague. There is no need for people to demonstrate in front of offices when there is a process in place. What do they expect? Money to be dished out to them? Money to be thrown on them like it’s a strip club? There is need for the correct process to be followed to avoid people making fraudulent claims. Let us be realistic. Kz

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Protesting Retires at the Ministry of Justice were paid, says Dora Siliya

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says some retirees who are part of the group demanding payment of their terminal...
Read more
Headlines

Zamtel in massive job lay offs

Chief Editor - 1
State owned telecommunications company Zamtel has started a process of cutting up to 140 jobs which will see a number of key staff thrown...
Read more
Columns

Why Lungu will win another term

editor - 30
By Dr. Joze Manda • Voters in 2016 liked Lungu’s promise to stem the tide of massive infrastructure development.* • Unless the combined opposition (which is NOT most...
Read more
Feature Politics

NDC files in Henry Mushimu Kalenga ahead of the Chilubi by-election

editor - 0
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has adopted Mr. Henry Mushimu Kalenga as its candidate for the Chilubi by elections slated for February 13, 2020. The...
Read more
General News

Mrs Chanda spends her 50th birthday giving out hampers to new mothers

editor - 14
Usually, birthdays come with a lot of excitement and some call for huge celebrations such as cutting of cakes, good food, popping of champagne...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mrs Chanda spends her 50th birthday giving out hampers to new mothers

General News editor - 14
Usually, birthdays come with a lot of excitement and some call for huge celebrations such as cutting of cakes, good food, popping of champagne...
Read more

Citizen Science : A Conservation Game Changer

General News editor - 0
By Arnold Chasaya Communities play a critical role in the sustainable management of natural endowments. In Zambia, one of the most precious natural resources, which continues...
Read more

Government’s plans to introduce Grade 4 Exams to Improve Grade 7 pass rate criticised

General News Chief Editor - 9
Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have urged the Government to concentrate on improving the school curriculum than introducing more exams. In a statement circulated...
Read more

3 330 confiscated Mukula logs lying idle at Isoka District commissioner’s office

General News Chief Editor - 18
Isoka District commissioner Even well Mutambo has expressed worry over the 3 330 confiscated Mukula logs, which are lying idle at his office. Mr. Mutambo...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 12 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 30 times, 30 reads today]