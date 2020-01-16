State owned telecommunications company Zamtel has started a process of cutting up to 140 jobs which will see a number of key staff thrown on the streets.

The affected employees have already started receiving their letters of termination of employment from the Human Resources Department while the Finance Department has already worked out a redundancy package.

Company sources revealed that the firm is looking at reducing its total headcount from around 570 employees to 430 which is around 17% of its establishment in order to make the company efficient and reduce running costs.

The sources further indicated that last year, a decision was made to outsource some of the company’s key units such as the Technical Department and Call Centre which has seen the reduction in the head count.

Some of the affected workers who opted to remain unidentified at this stage said the manner in which the redundancy programme has been handled is not transparent, unfair and riddled with corruption.

“The whole process has been mishandled because we are not being told the criteria being used to fire people. It’s like the people in management just wakes up one day and include some names on the list, letters are drafted and you are called to pick it up, that’s it!” one of the affected workers narrated.

She added, “We were called to attend some training programme at the Training Centre in Roma on Monday only to be given the letters and told to leave the organization. I think there could have been a more humane way of sacking people than this especially that this is January and the economy is not in good shape.”

Efforts to reach Zamtel Managing Director Sydney Mupeta for a comment proved futile by the time of publishing the story but company Head of Corporate Affairs Reuben Kamanga promised to issue a statement later.

