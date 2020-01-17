Power utility firm Zesco has announced a reduction in load shedding hours from minimum 15 hours to between 10 and 12 hours daily countrywide on a rotational basis.

This is due to the full resumption of generation at Maamba Collieries Limited following the repair and restoration of the generating unit that was out of service for some time.

“The Corporation is therefore happy to announce that it has reviewed the situation and has made the decision to pass on the benefit to customers by slightly reducing the hours of load shedding”, said Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu.

Mrs Zulu said ZESCO will continue to review and monitor the water levels at the main reservoirs as the rain season progresses and will provide updates to the public accordingly.

She has however appealed to customers to employ energy efficient and conservation initiatives such as switching off lights when not needed and switching off electrical appliances when not in use as well as consider using alternative sources of energy where possible to help equitably share the available electricity.

In a statement, Mrs Zulu has further advised customers to report any outages outside their load shedding hours which may be attributed to faults.

[Read 443 times, 443 reads today]