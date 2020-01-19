The Association of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA) has acquired over one hundred and fifty hectares of land in Zambia for its members living in South Africa.
Association President Ferdinard Simanya says about one million rands has so far been paid towards the purchase of the land located in Livingstone
He mentioned that one hundred and three (103) members have fully paid for different sizes of land which included agricultural, commercial and residential plots.
He said that the initiative was to help Zambians in South Africa.
And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa who is also patron of the Association Major Gen Jackson Miti says the land empowerment program would enable Zambians in the diaspora have access to land for investment in various sectors of the Zambian economy.
He says Zambians in South Africa should make use of the land empowerment program to secure their future once they returned to Zambia.
The High Commissioner described the program as progressive and timely.
He said Zambians in South Africa should take advantage of the diaspora policy which was put in place to easily facilitate for their investment plans in Zambia in order for them to actively participate in the country’s development agenda.
Another testimony and evidence of the positive economic development under pf. We have brought about confidence in our economy such that those that left for greener pastures are now investing back home in the hope that they will retire back home one day. Pabwato fye. Kz
Sounds good. But I me I can’t do it.
Leaving my village in Luapula to go and live with other people in Livingstone?? Why? just because they are “some-of-us?”.
And why are they paying the Chief for that land or that 1 million Rands was paid to Minister of Lands in Zambia? Sounds as another scandal. More than 1 million rand for 150 hectors? This is a scandal!! Should be free…..
I will just recommend that you ensure you have security on those plots to avoid squatters. I m speaking from a terrible experience myself on my land. Kz
Your land at forest 27 next to HH’ plot…? Kikikiki
To the contrary. I do not own land there
Well done Zambian embassy SA ,
Can GRZ pleas send ambassadors to Europe , especially uk with such progressive ideas and focus …
Not these du.ll caders we have masquerading as ambassadors who only know how to attend dinner parties