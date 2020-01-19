The Association of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA) has acquired over one hundred and fifty hectares of land in Zambia for its members living in South Africa.

Association President Ferdinard Simanya says about one million rands has so far been paid towards the purchase of the land located in Livingstone

He mentioned that one hundred and three (103) members have fully paid for different sizes of land which included agricultural, commercial and residential plots.

He said that the initiative was to help Zambians in South Africa.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa who is also patron of the Association Major Gen Jackson Miti says the land empowerment program would enable Zambians in the diaspora have access to land for investment in various sectors of the Zambian economy.

He says Zambians in South Africa should make use of the land empowerment program to secure their future once they returned to Zambia.

The High Commissioner described the program as progressive and timely.

He said Zambians in South Africa should take advantage of the diaspora policy which was put in place to easily facilitate for their investment plans in Zambia in order for them to actively participate in the country’s development agenda.

