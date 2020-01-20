A man of Mpika has murdered his entire family after discovering that the mother to his children was on life prolonging anti-retroviral drugs.

The man killed his family they were sleeping with the youngest being 18-months baby.

The discovery, is said not to have gone down well with Royd Kampamba, who took to the bottle and returned home around midnight and took an axe, smashing the heads of his sleeping family.

“I discovered that she was taking ARVs and she didn’t tell me, I was very angry and that is how I killed them,” Kampamba said in a confession during police interrogations yesterday.

At the crime scene, police said blood and brain matter was all over, in the room where the four victims are said to have been slain at the weekend.

[Times of Zambia]

