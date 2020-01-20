-3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 20, 2020
type here...
Headlines

There no curfew in Chingola, arising from the security challenges-Home Affairs Ministry

By Chief Editor
28 views
0
Headlines There no curfew in Chingola, arising from the security challenges-Home Affairs Ministry
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted media reports indicating that Minister Stephen Kampyongo has declared a curfew in Chingola, arising from the security challenges being experienced.

Ministry spokesperson Nephas Chifuta said the Minister did not declare a curfew as reported as reported in some sections of the media.

Mr Chifuta has clarified that the Minister indicated that security institutions will consider enforcing the Council by laws that restrict the movement of people and not a declaration of a curfew.

He said these by laws include among others closing of bars at 22 00 Hours.

Mr Chifuta said a curfew according to Zambian laws can only be declared by the Head of State and the Minister is alive to this.

It was reported in some sections of the media yesterday that Mr Kampyongo indicated that night movements in Chingola had been restricted to improve policing of the district.

And Mr Kampyongo warned any media making inciting remarks on Chingola volatile situation that it will face the full wrath of the law and it will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Davies Chama was also quoted saying that the anger among the residents was understood because the security wings have taken long to nip out the bad.

Speaking in Chingola after he together with Defence Minister Davies Chama and the two Chingola Parliamentarian Matthew Nkhuwa and Chali Chilombo for Chingola and Nchanga Constituencies respectively visited homes where the hacking took place, Mr Kampyongo said the desperate situation calls for desperate measures.

Defence Minister Davies Chama and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo flanked by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja arriving in Chingola on Sunday
Defence Minister Davies Chama and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo flanked by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja arriving in Chingola on Sunday

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu revealed that he has dispatched senior security government officials to Chingola following a spate of suspected ritual killings in mining town.

The officials are led by two Ministers are Davies Chama and Stephen Kampyongo responsible for Defence and Home Affairs respectively.

In a Facebook post, President Lungu said he has been concerned with the insecurity which has gripped the mining town and have since directed that law and order be restored.

“I want to assure Chingola residents that all suspected ritual killers will be caught and brought to book,” President Lungu said.

“I have also directed for heightened security measures in Chingola and I am asking all residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.”

He added, “Lastly, let me advise all residents not to take the law into your own hands by burning and killing people suspected to be connected to the crimes. Work with the Police and ensure you give them all the necessary information concerning suspected ritual killers.”

“May God keep our cities, towns and villages safe from any such acts.”

The usually quiet Chingola town has seen a number of ritual killings over the last few months.

Defence Minister Davies Chama and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo flanked by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja arriving in Chingola on Sunday
Defence Minister Davies Chama and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo flanked by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja arriving in Chingola on Sunday

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]
Previous articleKalaba’s Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections
Next articlePF says it has information tha UPND aligned PSV drivers want to cripple public transport in Lusaka today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

PF says it has information tha UPND aligned PSV drivers want to cripple public transport in Lusaka today

The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it has information backed by evidence that some drivers who are politically...
Read more
Headlines

There no curfew in Chingola, arising from the security challenges-Home Affairs Ministry

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted media reports indicating that Minister Stephen Kampyongo has declared a curfew in Chingola, arising from the security...
Read more
Feature Politics

Kalaba’s Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections

Chief Editor - 0
The Democratic Party has denied endorsing UPND candidate Stanslous Chele for the February 13th Chilubi parliamentary by elections as indicated by Garry Nkombo, the...
Read more
Feature Politics

Clause for the Provision of the creation of a coalition government should be removed from Bill No.10-Sean Tembo

Chief Editor - 1
The Patriots for Economic Progress has urged Zambians to demand the removal of a provision in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 which provides...
Read more
General News

President Lungu Mourns Chief Nyamphande

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu, has said that he is saddened   by the death of Chief Namphande IV of the Nsenga people of Petauke. The President said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND Carders’ Behaviour during the Bill 10 Discussion Forum Condemned

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
A consortium of civil society organizations have condemned the unruly conduct of UPND carders during a news diggers organized Bill 10 discussion forum Friday...
Read more

Never again will people with Money Ever Try to buy off MMD-Nevers Mumba

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba said the MMD belongs to its members and not former members. Speaking when he...
Read more

Bishop Chomba warns Controlling Officers fixated with politics

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
LOCAL Government Permanent Secretary Bishop Edward Chomba has warned Local Authority Controlling Officers to stir off politics as they are civil servants. In a stern...
Read more

End the misappropriation and misapplication of public funds in government institutions-President Lungu directs new Auditor General

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed newly appointed Auditor General Dr. Dick Chellah Sichembe to end the misappropriation and misapplication of public funds in government...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]