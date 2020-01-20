-1 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 20, 2020
General News

Zambia teacher reaches final stage of ‘world’s most dedicated teacher’ award

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Tiffany Cavanagh has been named a finalist in Cambridge University Press’s annual search for the world’s most dedicated teacher in recognition of the difference she makes to her students and the wider community. A public vote is now open to decide who wins, closing 26 January. The Press will announce the overall winner on 3 February.

Tiffany Cavanagh teaches Geography and Travel & Tourism, as well as leading the Duke of Edinburgh and Outdoors Education programmes at Trident College Solwezi, Zambia. She organises a broad range of community work and empowers her students to make a difference to others. Recently, she led her students in cooking for over 400 refugees and helping build much-needed accommodation.

Other finalists include Patricia Abril, New Cambridge School, Colombia; Stanley Manaay, Salvacion National High School, Philippines; John Nicko Coyoca, University of San Jose-Recoletos, Philippines; Helen Comerford, Lumen Christi Catholic College, Australia and Meera Rangarajan, RBK Academy, India. You can read all the 2020 finalists’ stories online at dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org

This year, over 6,000 award nominations from 97 different countries poured into the Press, each detailing an inspiring story about an extraordinary teacher. A panel of expert judges have selected their six finalists from the shortlist released in December based on whether nominations met the awards criteria. Among the criteria, the judges looked at whether a teacher demonstrated innovative practices, provided fantastic pastoral care and prepared students for their futures beyond school.

The six finalists have won a host of prizes, including class sets of books or digital resources. They will also feature on a thank you page at the front of every new Cambridge University Press Education textbook from May 2020 and receive an invitation to the Cambridge Panel, an online community of specialists that help to shape the Press’s education publishing.

Last year, the 2019 Dedicated Teacher Awards saw maths and accounting teacher Ahmed Saya from Cordoba School for A-Level in Karachi, announced the winner from just under 4,000 nominations from 75 countries around the world.

Previous articleMinistry of Health asked to Investigate the Abuse of ARVs by HIV Negative Drug Addicts

