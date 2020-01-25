2.2 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Former Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe Commissions 10 public toilets in her constituency

Former Finance Minister and Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe has commissioned 10 Envero Loo toilets in Bauleni and Malata compounds with the aim of helping the residents have access to descent biodegradable public toilets.

A composting toilet is a type of dry toilet that treats human excreta by a biological process called composting. This process leads to the decomposition of organic matter and turns human excreta into compost-like material but does not destroy all pathogens.

Composting is carried out by microorganisms (mainly bacteria and fungi) under controlled aerobic conditions. Most composting toilets use no water for flushing and are therefore called “dry toilets”.

Speaking when she handed over the keys to the committee that will be looking after the biodegradable toilets, Hon Mwanakatwe said the residents at Malata Market and Bauleni turn off (near the clinic) did not have the toilets to use hence the initiative to construct biodegradable toilets.

The Lusaka Central Lawmaker stated that she has spent about K480, 000 for the 25 toilets per ward using the Mwanakatwe Foundation funds which she said has a lot of people supporting it.

Hon Mwanakatwe said this is the first kind of technology in her constituency.

“I want to appeal to the residents to make sure that you protect these facilities as they are meant for you. Keep them clean and this will motivate me to construct more,” she said.

She explained that the pee in the toilets will evaporate while the faecal matter will be used to manufacture fertilizer.

She further explained that this is a unique technology as it does not require water.

Hon Mwanakatwe said the toilets are environmentally friendly.

And the Contractor Avalanche Solar Limited Representative Kelvin Situmbeko said there is no smell that will be coming from the toilet because they are environmentally friendly.

He said the ten toilets are now ready for use.

The Lusaka Central Member of Parliament is set to construct 25 biodegradable toilets per ward in all the four wards in Lusaka Central Constituency.

