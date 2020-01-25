5.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 25, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zesco and Agosto out of CAF Champions League Quarterfinal Race

By sports
0
0
Sports Feature Sports Zesco and Agosto out of CAF Champions League Quarterfinal Race
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group C quarterfinal interest is over following a 1-1 home draw against Premiero de Agosto of Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola today.

The result left Zesco and Agosto on 3 points at the end of their penultimate Group A fixture- five points behind second placed Zamalek while TP Mazembe lead on 11 points after the latter duo drew 0-0 in Friday night’s top-two clash in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Zesco and Agosto went into the break scoreless before Winston Kalengo broke the deadlock in the 49th minute.

But Agosto shrugged off Zesco’s pressure to punish their hosts when Manuel Alfonso slalomed through the hosts’ defence to fire in a booming shot in the 68th minute to see them share the spoils and end both their hitherto slim last eight ambitions.

Zesco and Agosto now play for final Group A classification away to Mazembe in DR Congo and home in Angola against Zamalek respectively.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleThe current current economic challenge Zambia is facing will end before the end of the year-Wina

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zesco and Agosto out of CAF Champions League Quarterfinal Race

Zesco United's 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group C quarterfinal interest is over following a 1-1 home draw against Premiero...
Read more
Headlines

The current current economic challenge Zambia is facing will end before the end of the year-Wina

Chief Editor - 2
Vice President Inonge Wina has said that the current economic challenges, Zambia is facing, will end before the end of this year. Speaking during a...
Read more
Rural News

53-year-old man set on fire by his 24-year-old girlfriend for allegedly infecting her with HIV/AIDS

Chief Editor - 1
A 53-year-old man of Kabitaka area in Solwezi is nursing kerosene burns he sustained after being burnt by his 24-year-old girlfriend for allegedly infecting...
Read more
General News

Former Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe Commissions 10 public toilets in her constituency

Chief Editor - 4
Former Finance Minister and Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Hon Margaret Mwanakatwe has commissioned 10 Envero Loo toilets in Bauleni and Malata compounds with...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Hoping to Maintain Group C Momentum

sports - 0
Zanaco hope to make a significant step towards their debut CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal qualification when they host DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zanaco Hoping to Maintain Group C Momentum

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco hope to make a significant step towards their debut CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal qualification when they host DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo...
Read more

2019 Zambia Sports Awards Winners and Losers

Feature Sports sports - 1
Here are the winners and losers from the 2019 Zambia Sports Awards handed out on January 24 in Lusaka =Sportsman of the Year Sydney Siame (Athletics,...
Read more

Lwandamina Demands Honourable Win From Zesco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the onus is on his team get their first Group A win this Saturday when...
Read more

Agosto Wary of Struggling Zesco United

Feature Sports sports - 0
Premiero de Agosto coach Dragan Jovic is wary of Saturday’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group A opponents Zesco United despite the homesides’...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 4 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]