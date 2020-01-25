Zesco United’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group C quarterfinal interest is over following a 1-1 home draw against Premiero de Agosto of Angola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola today.

The result left Zesco and Agosto on 3 points at the end of their penultimate Group A fixture- five points behind second placed Zamalek while TP Mazembe lead on 11 points after the latter duo drew 0-0 in Friday night’s top-two clash in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Zesco and Agosto went into the break scoreless before Winston Kalengo broke the deadlock in the 49th minute.

But Agosto shrugged off Zesco’s pressure to punish their hosts when Manuel Alfonso slalomed through the hosts’ defence to fire in a booming shot in the 68th minute to see them share the spoils and end both their hitherto slim last eight ambitions.

Zesco and Agosto now play for final Group A classification away to Mazembe in DR Congo and home in Angola against Zamalek respectively.

