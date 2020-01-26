The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) is calling on Government to provide a comprehensive update on the current level of Public Debt and Debt Management Strategies.

The General Public has continued to observe indicators of a tightening fiscal position such as loan defaults, increasing domestic arrears, and delays in financing Government and quasi-Government institutions.

The failure by Government to proactively disseminate information about debt management and challenges being faced has created an avenue for fake-news and general misinformation.

In a statement released to the media by Bright Chizonde, the Senior Researcher, CTPD believes that it is in the nation’s best interest for the Government to share public debt information instead of reacting only after international or local whistleblowers disseminate such information.

The most recent official update concerning the level of public debt was provided in September 2019 during the presentation of the 2020 National Budget which estimated at the time that Zambia’s gross public debt stock was about US$ 17.6 billion, inclusive of both domestic arrears and publicly guaranteed debt, representing about 71% of GDP. Ever since, various local and international organizations have continued to present higher statistics such as the 91.6% of GDP forecast as at end of 2019, by the International Monetary Fund.

CTPD also takes note that Government is yet to reveal its new Medium Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS), for the period 2020 to 2022, following the expiry of 2017-2019 MTDS.

The MTDS is critical for not only prudent debt management but also improved local and foreign investor and donor confidence.

CTPD is concerned that the Government has also not shared with the Public concerning the present value of Chinese debt, or the risk it poses to debt sustainability. In the absence of official information concerning the policy direction on public debt, the general public has been left to making deductions and insinuations on the basis of third-party information. Most recently, it was reported that Government defaulted on a loan of US$ 1.4 million towards the African Development Bank, a position which was later confirmed.

The Government, therefore, seems to have adopted a strategy premised on confirming or refuting rumors, instead of sharing first-hand information.

CTPD, therefore, wishes to urge the Government to develop a proactive information sharing mechanism aimed at enhancing transparency and confidence.

[Read 188 times, 189 reads today]