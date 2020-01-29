3.3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
type here...
Health

Failure by the Authority to adequately regulate the Pharmaceutical Industry raises concern

By Chief Editor
1
0
Health Failure by the Authority to adequately regulate the Pharmaceutical Industry raises concern
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has noted with deep concern the statement attributed to Dr. Quince Mwaba, Director General of Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia on the alleged failure by the Authority to adequately regulate the pharmaceutical Industry.

ZAMRA Public Relations Officer Ludovic Mwape says the Authority takes strong exception to the content of a statement as the facts therein were misrepresented.

Mr. Mwape said in line with the Medicines and Allied Substances Act Number 3 of 2013 it is not the mandate of ZAMRA to control how patients use their medicines once they are dispensed to them.

He said the Authority, however, ensures that premises used for manufacture, import, and export, distribution, supply and sale of medicines and allied substances are registered and subject to inspections by its inspectors to ensure continued compliance with the law.

Furthermore, Mr. Mwape said it is also a requirement that people handling these medicines and allied substances are qualified and duly registered with their professional bodies adding that a greater majority of Zambians access Antiretroviral drugs from public health facilities.

He said the Ministry of Health also ensures that suitably qualified personnel are deployed to these facilities while the Authority also registers pharmacies in both public and private hospitals.

Mr. Mwape said with these measures in place it is, therefore, regrettable that there are allegations of HIV negative people accessing some types of ARVs which they are reportedly abusing.

He said the Authority is concerned that such practices expose people to high chances of experiencing adverse drug reactions.

Mr. Mwape said ZAMRA will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia Police Services to conduct operations aimed at curbing the illegal sale of medicines.

He said in addition, the Authority conducts public awareness activities aimed at equipping members of the public with information on the dangers associated with accessing medicines from unregistered outlets.

Mr. Mwape has since urged people to guard their health jealously by obtaining medicines from registered facilities where quality, the safety of medicines can be assured.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleThe Electoral Commission of Zambia has misconducted itself over the issue of printing of ballot papers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Failure by the Authority to adequately regulate the Pharmaceutical Industry raises concern

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has noted with deep concern the statement attributed to Dr. Quince Mwaba, Director General...
Read more
Columns

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has misconducted itself over the issue of printing of ballot papers

Chief Editor - 0
A key component of a free, fair and credible election is TRANSPARENCY in the electoral process. Transparency gives trust and confidence in the electoral...
Read more
Columns

Zambians will not accept another Electoral Coup D’etat at the Hands of PF

Chief Editor - 11
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member Modern coup d'etat are no longer promulgated and executed by dissident groups against legitimately elected governments. Modern coup d'etat are...
Read more
Health

Health Professions Council of Zambia suspends a programme at Copperstone University of Luanshya

Chief Editor - 1
Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has indefinitely suspended a Diploma programme in Environmental health at Copperstone University of Luanshya District on the Copperbelt...
Read more
General News

Amos Chanda and Zindaba Soko pleads not Guilty to two counts of corrupt practices

Chief Editor - 9
Former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda and Former Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Zindaba Soko have pleaded not guilty to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Health Professions Council of Zambia suspends a programme at Copperstone University of Luanshya

Health Chief Editor - 1
Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has indefinitely suspended a Diploma programme in Environmental health at Copperstone University of Luanshya District on the Copperbelt...
Read more

Zambia Medical Association concerned about outbreak of coronavirus in China

Health editor - 9
The Zambia Medical Association is concerned about the outbreak of a novel respiratory virus with an epicenter in Hubei Province, China. Association President Dr...
Read more

WHO has classified Zambia as low risk in regard to the Corona Virus-Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 9
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the World Health Organization has classified Zambia as low risk in regard to the Corona Virus...
Read more

Some government clinics using exercise book pages to wrap medicines

Health editor - 19
Some clinics on the Copperbelt are using cuttings from exercise books to package medicine for patients. Chambishi Government Clinic and Kitwe’s Mindolo One Clinic are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]