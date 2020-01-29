3.3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Chief Chanje Concerned that PF youths have continued to exhibit violence at funerals and traditional ceremonies

By Chief Editor
22
2
Headlines Chief Chanje Concerned that PF youths have continued to exhibit violence at...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Chanje of the Chewa speaking people in Chipangali District of Eastern Province is worried that PF youths have continued to exhibit violence at events such as funerals and traditional ceremonies.

PF Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary William Phiri also Councilor for Kanjala Ward in Chipata Central Constituency was beaten by PF youths soon after attending the funeral of Chief Nyampande recently.

The traditional Leader says Chiefs are worried that instead of fulfilling their promises to the Zambian people, members of the ruling party are busy beating each other as the case was at the funeral of Chief Nyampande in Petauke District decently.

Chief Chanje has also questioned why the PF Leadership in Eastern Province tolerated the fight at Chief Nyampande’s funeral when Chiefs and their subjects respect funerals.

“Senior Chief Nkomesha of the Soli people in Chongwe District also complained of cadres beating each other and grabbing food in her presence. This behaviour is uncalled for and must not be condoned”, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Chanje said Chipangali Ward Councilor Kennedy Shumba and another PF member Maxon Nkhoma have gone into hiding fearing to be beaten by their own party members.

Mr. Shumba is among the people accused by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda of working with Panji Kaunda, Lameck Mangani and the UPND to destabilize the ruling party in Eastern Province.

Chief Chanje has warned that should the behaviour continue, Chiefs will be forced to ban PF cadres from attending events such as funerals.

[Read 68 times, 68 reads today]
Previous articleFailure by the Authority to adequately regulate the Pharmaceutical Industry raises concern
Next articlePF’s Kennedy Kamba says ignore the frustrated and bitter Soul in the name of Seer 1

2 COMMENTS

  1. A lot of upnd sponsored youths being used as agents of the devil to cause confusion and claim they are pf. Am sure they are blessed by seer 1.

  2. Sad that violence is extremely extended to once peace province Eastern province.Sometimes old politicians are once to blame.They use young and ignorance youths to push their political agenda.Lameck mangani has this record of using youths to push his selfish agenda and Rupiah Banda’s son is known that his frustrated politician who thought to live a life like a “Yo Bally” because his father was a branded president but the fact is opposite to him.No wonder UPND is using them to bring confusion in Eastern province.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

PF’s Kennedy Kamba says ignore the frustrated and bitter Soul in the name of Seer 1

The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province has urged Zambians to ignore what it has termed as the frustrated and...
Read more
Headlines

Chief Chanje Concerned that PF youths have continued to exhibit violence at funerals and traditional ceremonies

Chief Editor - 2
Chief Chanje of the Chewa speaking people in Chipangali District of Eastern Province is worried that PF youths have continued to exhibit violence at...
Read more
Health

Failure by the Authority to adequately regulate the Pharmaceutical Industry raises concern

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has noted with deep concern the statement attributed to Dr. Quince Mwaba, Director General of Medical for Quality Healthcare...
Read more
Columns

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has misconducted itself over the issue of printing of ballot papers

Chief Editor - 2
A key component of a free, fair and credible election is TRANSPARENCY in the electoral process. Transparency gives trust and confidence in the electoral...
Read more
Columns

Zambians will not accept another Electoral Coup D’etat at the Hands of PF

Chief Editor - 11
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member Modern coup d'etat are no longer promulgated and executed by dissident groups against legitimately elected governments. Modern coup d'etat are...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Religious Affairs Minister Weighs in on Seer 1; Government will do something about the Prophet, she says

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverand Godfridah Sumaili has condemned the social media utterances by the Nigerian prophet commonly known as Seer 1...
Read more

I don’t know Seer 1-Chitotela

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has strongly denied any links to controversial Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1. Mr Chitotela along with other PF...
Read more

We are not distributing mealie meal as a way of bribing voters in Chilubi-Disaster Management Team

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit have refuted reports alleging that the Unit is distributing mealie meal as a way of bribing voters in...
Read more

Copperbelt Province urgently needs diversification to agriculture-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says following the placing of Chambeshi Metals on Care and Maintenance, Copperbelt Province urgently needs diversification to agriculture. Mr Hichilema says...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 68 times, 68 reads today]