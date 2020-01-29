Chief Chanje of the Chewa speaking people in Chipangali District of Eastern Province is worried that PF youths have continued to exhibit violence at events such as funerals and traditional ceremonies.

PF Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary William Phiri also Councilor for Kanjala Ward in Chipata Central Constituency was beaten by PF youths soon after attending the funeral of Chief Nyampande recently.

The traditional Leader says Chiefs are worried that instead of fulfilling their promises to the Zambian people, members of the ruling party are busy beating each other as the case was at the funeral of Chief Nyampande in Petauke District decently.

Chief Chanje has also questioned why the PF Leadership in Eastern Province tolerated the fight at Chief Nyampande’s funeral when Chiefs and their subjects respect funerals.

“Senior Chief Nkomesha of the Soli people in Chongwe District also complained of cadres beating each other and grabbing food in her presence. This behaviour is uncalled for and must not be condoned”, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Chanje said Chipangali Ward Councilor Kennedy Shumba and another PF member Maxon Nkhoma have gone into hiding fearing to be beaten by their own party members.

Mr. Shumba is among the people accused by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda of working with Panji Kaunda, Lameck Mangani and the UPND to destabilize the ruling party in Eastern Province.

Chief Chanje has warned that should the behaviour continue, Chiefs will be forced to ban PF cadres from attending events such as funerals.

