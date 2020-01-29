Ex-Chipolopolo striker Harry Milanzi says Zambia should be wary of Tunisia in Group B of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign that is starting in October.

Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania are the other teams in this group.

In an interview, Milanzi, the former Nchanga Rangers and Napsa Stars forward said adequate preparations and good player selection will help Zambia to excel in this qualifying campaign.

“First of all the preparations have to be adequate. We have to prepare well and select good players. Sometimes we select players who are not active at their respective clubs. Let’s pick players who are playing week in week out,” Milanzi said.

He believes Zambia and Tunisia are the serious contenders in Group B.

“I think the strongest team in this group is Tunisia. Games between Zambia and Tunisia are always tough,” Milanzi said.

“When you look at Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania those teams know when we meet them we always have positive results. I think Tunisia or Zambia will top the group,” he added.

Winner from Group B will join the nine other respective group winners in the final knockout stage in November 2021 to decide Africa’s five representatives in Qatar.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]