George Lwandamina hopes Zesco United can put behind their January’s woes in this Saturday’s CAF Champions League Group A dead-rubber match away to TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

Zesco enter February after a bruising run in the opening month of 2020 in which they won one, drew one of their seven competitive games in January.

That run of results saw their CAF Champions League quarterfinal hopes end after a draw and loss in their last two Group A matches to remain winless on 3 points in the league phase of the competition.

Zesco also head to DR Congo just three days after losing 2-1 in a league match against Kabwe Warriors that left them stranded in fourth position on 34 points but just 3 points behind leaders Nkana.

“The morale is high although we are coming from a 2-1 loss against Warriors. But still, players want to do better. They have their names to also protect,” Lwandamina said.

“All that we just need to do is to maintain the strong emotional fiber that Zesco is renowned for.

“We have to put or act together and start impressing our fans; I am sure who are pains, and even our sponsors. It hasn’t been a good road but that’s where we are, we just have to do it.”

Meanwhile, Zesco will resume their league title defence on February 5 at home against struggling Nakambala Leopards.

