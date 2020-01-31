5.4 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 31, 2020
Nkana Wary of Ailing Mighty

By sports
Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga is wary of ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers heading into Saturdays trip to Shinde Stadium.

The 12-time champions visit Mighty who ended their two-game unbeaten start to the season following a 3-2 home loss in Kitwe on September 22.

But the two old giants have endured contrasting fortunes since then.

Nkana enjoy a one point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division table while ‘Mighty’ are last and head into their home game after a four-match losing run.

“Mufulira Wanderers are struggling, they are trying by all means to run away from relegation,” Chabinga said.

“These teams fighting relegation are very dangerous. If you remember when we played them at home, we were beaten 3-2 so we are not going to underestimate them.

“But we will prepare ourselves to collect maximum points although it won’t be easy, it will be tough.”

The match will also mark Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo’s first game in charge of the nine-time champions following the recent sacking of Anderson Phiri.

Previous articleLwandamina Seeks Better February after Bruising January

