10.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 2, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Government blames Fake news for the Riot in Kalumbila District

By Chief Editor
33 views
2
Headlines Government blames Fake news for the Riot in Kalumbila District
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has blamed fake news for the recent riot in Kalumbila District, North Western Province that saw Kakaindu Police Station set ablaze.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said that the circulation of fake news has reached alarming levels leading to people rioting over issues that do not even exist, adding that members of the public are reacting to information that is false and destroying public property which costs government a lot of money.

Mr Kampyongo further warned those that are circulating fake news on social media concerning ritual attacks to stop as this is likely to breach the peace which the country has been enjoying.

Speaking when he attended a church service at St Daniel Catholic Church in Solwezi, Mr. Kampyongo urged Zambians to continue maintaining peace.

And North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu urged the public not to be deceived by people pretending to be men of God.

Mr. Mubukwanu said Christians have the duty of building and not destroying adding that any man of God preaching destruction should be ignored.

And North Western Province Patriotic Front Chairperson Jackson Kungo accused opposition political parties of inciting people to riot by spreading alarming information.

Mr. Kungo said it is sad that opposition political leaders are using the recent spate of attacks to gain political mileage at the expense of people’s lives.

He said the party is saddened by the recent gas attacks and called on the youths to desist from the riots as they are retrogressive.

The ruling Patriotic Front in North Western Province is saddened with people who took the law in their hands by setting ablaze Kakaindu Police Post based on unfounded rumors in Kalumbila District.

PF- North-Western Province Chairperson Jackson Kungo says burning of the police post is retrogressive and should not be tolerated.

Mr. Kungo says people should learn to work closely with the police because the officers are there to protect them.

He says the facility was built at a huge cost to service the surrounding community.

Mr. Kungo who is also PF Member of the Central Committee told ZNBC News in a statement that security wings should bring to book all those involved in the burning of the

Last week Friday, Kakaindu Police station in Kalumbila District was set ablaze when residents of Manyama ran amok after word went round that the station was holding two suspects behind gas attacks.

[Read 89 times, 96 reads today]
Previous articleBritain seeks closer economic ties with Africa following Brexit
Next articleThe Nobel Institute accepts proposed nomination for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

2 COMMENTS

  1. Yes fake news and we know it’s promoted by the upnd. Time will catch up with them. You cannot continue spreading evil without any repercussions. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

The Nobel Institute accepts proposed nomination for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The quest to have Zambia's founder President recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize for his pursuit of liberty, freedom...
Read more
Headlines

Government blames Fake news for the Riot in Kalumbila District

Chief Editor - 2
The government has blamed fake news for the recent riot in Kalumbila District, North Western Province that saw Kakaindu Police Station set ablaze. Home Affairs...
Read more
Economy

Britain seeks closer economic ties with Africa following Brexit

editor - 3
Britain is leaving the European Union on Friday, starting the clock on an 11-month transition period during which the country will try to sign...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

20 Die In Church While Rushing To Get Anointed With ‘Blessed Oil’

editor - 24
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania - At least 20 people have been killed and over a dozen injured in a stampede during a church service...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Zambian fashion designer Mainga blasts some Zambians who like stereotyping people (updated)

editor - 14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pmmmW9yhxU&feature=youtu.be
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Nobel Institute accepts proposed nomination for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

General News Chief Editor - 4
The quest to have Zambia's founder President recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize for his pursuit of liberty, freedom and self determination received a...
Read more

IBA warns broadcast stations against relying on social media stories

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has warned broadcast stations in the country against relying on social media stories to aid bullying and hate among...
Read more

Nevers Flags Off MMD Convention

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
By Staff Reporter New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba yesterday gave the roadmap for the long awaited MMD Convention. Dr....
Read more

Another Police Post get burnt by Residents

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
Residents in Kakaindu area of Solwezi District in North-Western Province have burnt down a Police Post after word went round that police were holding...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 89 times, 96 reads today]