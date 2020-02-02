The government has blamed fake news for the recent riot in Kalumbila District, North Western Province that saw Kakaindu Police Station set ablaze.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said that the circulation of fake news has reached alarming levels leading to people rioting over issues that do not even exist, adding that members of the public are reacting to information that is false and destroying public property which costs government a lot of money.

Mr Kampyongo further warned those that are circulating fake news on social media concerning ritual attacks to stop as this is likely to breach the peace which the country has been enjoying.

Speaking when he attended a church service at St Daniel Catholic Church in Solwezi, Mr. Kampyongo urged Zambians to continue maintaining peace.

And North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu urged the public not to be deceived by people pretending to be men of God.

Mr. Mubukwanu said Christians have the duty of building and not destroying adding that any man of God preaching destruction should be ignored.

And North Western Province Patriotic Front Chairperson Jackson Kungo accused opposition political parties of inciting people to riot by spreading alarming information.

Mr. Kungo said it is sad that opposition political leaders are using the recent spate of attacks to gain political mileage at the expense of people’s lives.

He said the party is saddened by the recent gas attacks and called on the youths to desist from the riots as they are retrogressive.

Last week Friday, Kakaindu Police station in Kalumbila District was set ablaze when residents of Manyama ran amok after word went round that the station was holding two suspects behind gas attacks.

