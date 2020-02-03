A Consortium of Civil Society Organisations has demanded that Zambians living in the Diaspora must be accorded their Constitutional right to vote in 2021 General Elections.

Constitution Reform and Education Coalition (CRECO) Chairperson Hyde Haguta, who is also Media Institute for Southern Africa Chairperson – Zambia Chapter, said the Zambian Constitution protects the right of every citizen, whether in prison or living abroad, the right to vote.

“We want to be clear that voting in an election by either prisoners or citizens of Zambia living in different parts of the world is a right protected by Article 46 of the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia which must be respected by all institutions, including the Electoral Commission,” said Haguta.

Mr Haguta has therefore charged that Zambian citizens who are in the Diaspora must never be disenfranchised and denied enjoyment of their right as protected by the Constitution.

CRECO has therefore encouraged ECZ to conduct voter registration encompassing registration of voters who live in the diaspora.

He said ECZ must never wait for parties to petition the courts for them to allow citizens enjoy their right to vote.

Meanwhile, CRECO has commended ECZ for taking steps to facilitate enforcement of the Constitutional Court Judgment, allowing prisoners to vote in the 2021 General Elections.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]