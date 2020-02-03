8.3 C
Civil Society demands for 2021 diaspora vote

By editor
A Consortium of Civil Society Organisations has demanded that Zambians living in the Diaspora must be accorded their Constitutional right to vote in 2021 General Elections.

Constitution Reform and Education Coalition (CRECO) Chairperson Hyde Haguta, who is also Media Institute for Southern Africa Chairperson – Zambia Chapter, said the Zambian Constitution protects the right of every citizen, whether in prison or living abroad, the right to vote.

“We want to be clear that voting in an election by either prisoners or citizens of Zambia living in different parts of the world is a right protected by Article 46 of the Constitution of Zambia, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia which must be respected by all institutions, including the Electoral Commission,” said Haguta.

Mr Haguta has therefore charged that Zambian citizens who are in the Diaspora must never be disenfranchised and denied enjoyment of their right as protected by the Constitution.

CRECO has therefore encouraged ECZ to conduct voter registration encompassing registration of voters who live in the diaspora.

He said ECZ must never wait for parties to petition the courts for them to allow citizens enjoy their right to vote.

Meanwhile, CRECO has commended ECZ for taking steps to facilitate enforcement of the Constitutional Court Judgment, allowing prisoners to vote in the 2021 General Elections.

Previous articleGovernment directs Chambeshi Metals to resume operations
Next articleGovernment should address difficulty Zambians face in accessing Car Insurance benefits after accidents

3 COMMENTS

  1. You want those majority diasporan donkeys who worship at Zambian watchdog to vote?? Anyway it’s their democratic right, they wouldn’t even outnumber Chawama constituency… Kwekwekwekwekwe…

  On prisoners voting am not for that idea mwe, just ask yourself will the ruling party allow opposition political parties to go and campaign in prisons?, do you think prisoners will voting for opposition party, what will be the repercussions if ruling party winnings do you think those prisoners bazaitamba bwino here in africa, this idea can work in western countries not mwatu muno.

    On prisoners voting am not for that idea mwe, just ask yourself will the ruling party allow opposition political parties to go and campaign in prisons?, do you think prisoners will voting for opposition party, what will be the repercussions if ruling party winnings do you think those prisoners bazaitamba bwino here in africa, this idea can work in western countries not mwatu muno.

