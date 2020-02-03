8.3 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 3, 2020
type here...
General News

Government should address difficulty Zambians face in accessing Car Insurance benefits after accidents

By editor
33 views
1
General News Government should address difficulty Zambians face in accessing Car Insurance benefits after...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging Government to scrutinize the delivery of motor vehicle insurance services in Zambia, since it is compulsory that all motor vehicles must be insured.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group has observed the difficulties that insured motorists, passengers and pedestrians face in claiming their insurance benefits in the aftermath of an accident.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group also observes the lack of concern by insurance companies for the motorist’s welfare and inconveniences in the aftermath of an accident.

“We note with sadness that insurance companies have left it to the insured motorist to run around collecting police accident reports, looking for quotations from motor vehicle workshops and paying hospital bills while they sit in their offices counting money from the insurance,” says ZRHSG Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda

“Motorists are left alone to argue among themselves who should pay who and cover what damage when that role should be done administratively between the insurance firms involved,” says ZRHSG Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group is aware that the reason why motor vehicles are insured is to cushion the impact of an accident to the motorist and ensure that their way of life is not disturbed by the accident.

“On average it takes at least two weeks for a motor vehicle insurance claim to be honoured and another two weeks for a car involved in an accident to be put back on the road. If the owner of that vehicle only has one vehicle which they use for taking children to school among others, imagine the inconvenience and stress that the motorists goes through as they wait for their slow insurance wheels to turn,” says ZRHSG Admin Mthoniswa Banda.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group notes that if insurance was not compulsory in Zambia, few motorists would insure as the majority don’t see the benefits of insuring year in and year out.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group is aware that insurance companies are supposed to refund or give a discount to motorists whose vehicles are not involved in accidents at the expiry of their insurance period.

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group is also aware that pedestrians that are knocked down by insured vehicles are supposed to be taken care of by insurance companies but this rarely happens leaving the poor motorist to foot the medical bill or funeral expenses of the pedestrian.

By Mthoniswa Banda

Group Admin – Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG)

The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is an online road safety group with over 2,450 road safety ambassadors and is for sharing personal experiences and knowledge on road safety issues on Zambian roads and Highways by road users. These discussions will help identify road safety issues, bad policies and bad road designs requiring improvement by government and its agencies such as RTSA, RDA, NRFA, ZP and local councils.

Every week, the ZRHSG will produce a statement summarising the group discussion and sharing this opinion with Road Safety agencies and other policy makers so they improve Zambia’s Road Safety.

[Read 110 times, 111 reads today]
Previous articleCivil Society demands for 2021 diaspora vote
Next articleGovernment buys masks for Zambian students in Wuhan

1 COMMENT

  1. my keen interest is for passengers who are involved in traffic accidents in long distance buses, whats the compensation like for passengers, do they even get compensated by these insurance firms?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Healtheditor - 3

Government buys masks for Zambian students in Wuhan

Government has bought five thousand masks for Zambian students studying in China’s Wuhan Province to protect them from contracting...
Read more
General News

Government should address difficulty Zambians face in accessing Car Insurance benefits after accidents

editor - 1
  The Zambia Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging Government to scrutinize the delivery of motor vehicle insurance services in Zambia, since it...
Read more
Feature Column

Civil Society demands for 2021 diaspora vote

editor - 3
A Consortium of Civil Society Organisations has demanded that Zambians living in the Diaspora must be accorded their Constitutional right to vote in 2021...
Read more
Headlines

Government directs Chambeshi Metals to resume operations

editor - 0
Government has directed Chambeshi metals which is currently on Care and Maintenance to resume operations in the next three months. About 229 workers were earmarked...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zamtel to capture facial Biometrics in attempt to improve online safety

editor - 7
State owned telecommunications company Zamtel says capturing facial biometrics of all mobile phone customers is an important step towards the prevention of mobile fraud. Giving...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inspector General of Police Kanganja warns against instant mob justice

General News editor - 0
The Zambia Police command has noted with grave concern the growing trend by some members of the public taking the law into their own...
Read more

The government will revive the tourism industry in Chilubi-Chitotela

General News Chief Editor - 3
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has promised the people of Chilubi that government will revive the tourism industry in the District. Speaking at Chitimali...
Read more

Livingstone High Court suspends Driving Licences for six motorists for causing death by dangerous driving

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Livingstone High Court has convicted and ordered for the suspension of Driving Licences for six motorists for causing death by dangerous driving. According to...
Read more

SEER 1 calls for patience among Zambians over his plan to expose PF politicians

General News Chief Editor - 14
South Africa-based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 has called for patience among Zambians over his plan to expose PF politicians...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 110 times, 111 reads today]