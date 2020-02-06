-2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 6, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

DIV 1 : Prison Leopards Make Coaching Changes

By sports
33 views
0
Sports Feature Sports DIV 1 : Prison Leopards Make Coaching Changes
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ National Division One side Prison Leopards have re-appointed Willy Chalwe has head coach after firing Mwenya Chipepo on Monday.

The dismissal of Chipepo and his entire bench came a day after Prison suffered a 1-0 home loss to Police College in Kabwe.

Promotion contenders Prison are fourth on the table with 35 points from 20 matches played.

“The entire technical bench has been relieved of its duties with the exception of team manager Kebby Luchanga, kit master Ernest Musole and the medics team,” Zambia Correctional Service Sports Director Godfrey Mbewe said.

“The club wishes to announce to the public the re-appointment of Willy Chalwe as head coach to take over from Coach Mwenya Chipepo who has been relieved of his duties.” Mbewe said.

Chalwe, who was recently fired by Kabwe Youth, will be assisted by Frank Miti.

Meanwhile, outgoing club coach Chipepo joined Prison as an assistant to Ismael Balanga early in the 2019 transitional FAZ Super Division season.

Chipepo was promoted to the position of head coach after the departure of Balanga at the time Prison was being demoted from the Super Division.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleDisplacement of a 1978 Local Community from farm plot number F439a raises concern

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 : Prison Leopards Make Coaching Changes

FAZ National Division One side Prison Leopards have re-appointed Willy Chalwe has head coach after firing Mwenya Chipepo on...
Read more
Headlines

Displacement of a 1978 Local Community from farm plot number F439a raises concern

Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Land Alliance says it is disturbed by the eminent displacement of about 487 families from farm plot number F439a, in the Malupili...
Read more
General News

Social media and online newspapers, a major source of news in Zambia-UNZA Don

Chief Editor - 8
A University of Zambia (UNZA) Researcher and Media Consultant says Facebook commands the greatest reach and is the first choice for news and information...
Read more
General News

South Africa’s ANC resolve to repatriate the remains theirs leaders from Zambia

Chief Editor - 2
The ANC Executive Committee has resolved to repatriate the remains of their former Secretary General Comrade Duma Nokwe and former President of the ANC...
Read more
General News

Chipata civil servant nabbed for faking death of her Auntie and claiming her insurance benefits

Chief Editor - 3
A 46 year old civil servant under the Department of Works and Supply in Chipata has been arrested for faking the death of her...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mazembe Coach Spells Out Zesco’s 2019/20 CAF Shortcomings

Feature Sports sports - 1
TP Mazembe coach Pamphile Mihayo says Zesco United’s poor start to Group A action in the CAF Champions League contributed to their failure to...
Read more

Zanaco face Big-Spenders Pyramids in CAF Confed Cup Quarterfinals

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco face their biggest test in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals with a date against the emerging third force of Egyptian football. Zanaco will...
Read more

Sunday Chanda says Brotherly counsel to UPND by Bizwell Mutale is profound

Sports Chief Editor - 28
The Patriotic Front says the brotherly counsel that Comrade Bizwell Mutale recently gave to the people of Pemba, Southern Province is profound. PF Media Director...
Read more

Limping Zesco held by Struggling Nakambala, Mighty Unbeaten Under Chembo

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United stayed fifth but improved slightly on Wednesday after drawing at home in Ndola against Nakambala Leopards to halt a two-match losing run...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 22 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]