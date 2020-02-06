FAZ National Division One side Prison Leopards have re-appointed Willy Chalwe has head coach after firing Mwenya Chipepo on Monday.

The dismissal of Chipepo and his entire bench came a day after Prison suffered a 1-0 home loss to Police College in Kabwe.

Promotion contenders Prison are fourth on the table with 35 points from 20 matches played.

“The entire technical bench has been relieved of its duties with the exception of team manager Kebby Luchanga, kit master Ernest Musole and the medics team,” Zambia Correctional Service Sports Director Godfrey Mbewe said.

“The club wishes to announce to the public the re-appointment of Willy Chalwe as head coach to take over from Coach Mwenya Chipepo who has been relieved of his duties.” Mbewe said.

Chalwe, who was recently fired by Kabwe Youth, will be assisted by Frank Miti.

Meanwhile, outgoing club coach Chipepo joined Prison as an assistant to Ismael Balanga early in the 2019 transitional FAZ Super Division season.

Chipepo was promoted to the position of head coach after the departure of Balanga at the time Prison was being demoted from the Super Division.

