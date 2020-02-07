Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has said tax authorities in Africa need to collaborate and share information to ease the identification of tax evasion attempts.

He said at the on-going Africa Mining Indaba on Tuesday that ZRA is also facing challenges with auditing some companies as some put records in a foreign language.

“In our country, we even have another challenge where a certain part of our business community even keeps records in different languages. I won’t mention here, where when you go to the audit, you find that the records are just some characters. So that, apart from just the technology itself, even the way taxpayers keep their records, if it’s not standardized, it becomes a serious problem but one way of standardizing that we have done in our country is to legislate the kind of accounting packages that you should have for tax purposes,” Mr. Chanda said.

He said tax authorities in most African countries do not have reliable ICT systems.

“So auditing mining companies or ascertaining their profitability becomes a challenge and that is why you have seen countries in Africa moving towards simpler tax systems like focusing on mineral royalty taxes which are based on production. We have had countries like even ours where we have even made mineral royalty tax non-deductible so that when its paid, it is the final tax. But more crucially it’s for tax authorities and their governments to invest a lot in ICT systems for tax authorities because that’s the only way we are going to be able to deal with some of these challenges,” Mr. Chanda said.

