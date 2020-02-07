The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has exposed the shaky position by the United Party for National Development (UPND) who have objected to printing ballot papers, both in and outside Zambia.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe who said his organisation considers the decision by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to print ballot papers in Dubai as reasonable as Government Printers has not yet fully developed the capacity to print ballot papers, said Mr, Hichilema is on record to have opposed the printing of ballot papers locally.

“We are alive to fact that since 2017, President Lungu’s administration has constantly championed that Government Printers should be capacitated to enable it print the 2021 ballot papers. On the other hand, the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, on Wednesday, 22nd February, 2018, said the UPND opposes the decision to print ballot papers locally, claiming doing so would be a scheme by the Patriotic Front to steal votes.”

Mr Ntewewe charged that Mr. Hichilema is not showing any consistency on where they want 2021 ballot papers to be printed as the main opposition party neither want the voting materials printed outside Zambia or locally. He wondered where else outside the earth would ballot papers be printed to the satisfaction of the UPND.

In 2018, Mr. Hichilema had responded to the announcement in Parliament by Republican Vice President Inonge Wina that Government was working on measures to print 2021 ballot papers locally as a ploy by the Patriotic Front to rig elections and manipulate the next election.

Meanwhile, YALI said Zambians must support the decision by ECZ to halt the practice of spending colossal sums of money transporting observers to destinations where ballot papers are printed, saying the Commission must make the most of the little resources allocated towards preparing and management of the 2021 elections.

“We have noted that ECZ plans to overhaul the voters register by beginning registration in May, 2020 although we are not sure whether the available costs would meet this ambitious programs. Secondly, there have been constant reports that observers who go to monitor the printing of ballot papers don’t have a 24/7 physical presence at a printing facility but spending most of their time in hotel rooms or doing some other errands,” said Mr. Ntewewe.

YALI has encouraged parties who want to go observe the printing of ballot to take up the costs and advised ECZ to help these parties with administrative arrangements for such party-sponsored observers.

[Read 139 times, 139 reads today]