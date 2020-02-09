-6 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 9, 2020
Opposition has not done much to ensure that Kaande ward in Mongu District is developed-Wina

Vice President INONGE WINA has asked the people of Kaande ward in Mongu District of Western Province to vote for a candidate who will work with the government to develop the area.

Mrs WINA observes that over the years, the people of Kaande have voted for candidates from the opposition who have not done much to ensure that the area is developed.

The Vice President was speaking in Kaande at a campaign rally to drum up support for the Patriotic Front Candidate, SITALI NASILELE, in the forthcoming local government ward by-elections slated for Thursday February 13, 2020.

She has appealed to the residents of Kaande to bring into power a councilor who will also be able to address the challenges faced in the area.

And, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Dr. MARTIN MALAMA said the PF is a unifying party as it brings all the 72 tribes of Zambia together as the 10th Litunga King MULAMBWA of the Lozi speaking people was.

Dr. MALAMA advised the people of Kaande not to be cheated by opposition political parties as PF would bring development if it had good representation in Parliament.

Meanwhile, PF Candidate, SITALI NASILELE has promised the people of Kaande of effective development once voted into OFFICE in the forth coming local Government By- Election.

The Kaande Local Government By-Election is slated for 13th February, 2020 has been necessitated following the resignation of UPND Candidate CLEMENT MUKWAMATABA.

The UPND is fielding FRANCISCO PEREIRA as its candidate for the election.

Previous articleZambia is working towards ratifying the Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area

