A few hours ago, I flew into Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. I am alarmed at how casually we are handling passengers coming from China. The measures put in place to fight the Coronavirus are totally inadequate and pose a great danger to the nation’s safety.
Zambia must win this war at the prevention stage and not at the treatment stage. The size of our economy cannot sustain a full fledged fight of the virus once it starts to spread in the country. Our only hope is to be uncompromising in the manner we handle those coming into Zambia from China and any destination where the virus has started to spread.
We advise that anyone who has visited China in preceding 14 days must be quarantined at a special location so chosen for such a purpose for a period of time.
Zambia must invest in top of the range testing equipment and treatment kits. This is where we should be prepared to spend as a nation. Until more information on the spread of the virus is available, we must not leave any stone un turned. We must NOT allow the Coronavirus entry in Zambia. We can’t afford it. We should be bold enough to shut down some businesses in public interest.
By Nevers Mumba,
President, Movement for Multiparty Democracy, MMD.
Dream on Nevers Mumba.
We are working hard and doing everything within our powers ba mumba. Why can’t you appreciate for once? The UK a first world country has contracted the virus while here there is still no case of the virus. Let us be realistic. Kz
Knowing us, I would agree with Nevers. But the minister of health is on record that Zambia is adequately prepared and that measures have been put in place – I even saw some clips of it on ZNBC a while ago. Was Nevers himself coming from China to see that he just breezed through customs?
Nevers Mumba stop making noise Zambians are worried about food and employment so stop bringing unnecessary issues…..and just stop Politics Mr Mumba your MMD is not going anywhere