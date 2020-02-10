Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji will represent President Edgar Lungu at the State Funeral Service of former Kenyan President, Daniel Arap Moi.

Mr Malanji has since left Addis Ababa Ethiopia for Nairobi, Kenya.

The Funeral Service will be held at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

He was seen off by at Bole International Airport by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba.

This is contained in a statement issued by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambia Embassy in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Mr Malanji was in Ethiopia to represent Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu, at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

He was accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda and other senior Government officials.

