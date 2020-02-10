Chipolopolo coach Multin “Micho” Sredojevic has wrapped up day one of his first local players camp since his appointment last week.

The Serbian is holding a two-day camp in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium for 63 Copperbelt and Kabwe based players drawn from the Super and National First Division before shifting to Lusaka.

Micho took the Super Division call-ups in the morning session and the second tier players held theirs Monday afternoon.

However, the Zesco call-ups missed Monday’s practice due to their Sunday afternoon league engagement away to Mufulira Wanderers.

Also absent were Kansanshi Dynamos call-ups who are away in Lusaka ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled Week 15 fixture against Zanaco.

[Read 29 times, 24 reads today]