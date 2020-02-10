First Lady Esther Lungu says the Zambian Government is committed to ending AIDS by 2030.
Mrs Lungu also said Zambia is committed to achieving HIV/AIDS epidemic control by 2021.
She says this has been demonstrated through strong political leadership and commitment for the national response as demonstrated by the engagement and participation of different political and community leaders including President Edgar Lungu.
She cited the establishment of the national HIV Prevention Coalition which is being co-chaired by the Ministers of Health and the Minister of Finance as an effort meant to eliminate the disease.
Mrs. Lungu also said the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health with its cooperating partners have made remarkable progress in addressing Mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
The First lady further sated the government was committed and had embarked on the process of Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission –EMTCT- of HIV and syphilis in its continued effort to improve health outcomes for mothers and children.
She said the EMTCT of HIV & syphilis National Operational Plan provided guidance for rapid scale up of strategic interventions towards dual EMTCT of HIV and syphilis in the country.
Mrs. Lungu reaffirmed the Zambian Government’s commitment to the core values and principles of the United Nations and the Sustainable Development Goals.
The First lady said this in a speech read on her behalf by Ministry of Health Assistant Director Cancer Prevention, Dr. Sharon Kapambwe during Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
This is according to a statement issued by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary-Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia.
