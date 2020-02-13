It has come to our attention that some unscrupulous people are circulating fake advertisements and attributing the same to the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats). The fake advertisements are inviting unsuspecting members of the public to apply for jobs, at a fee, as enumerators in the 2020 Census of Population and Housing.
The Ministry of National Development Planning being the parent Ministry for the Zambia Statistics Agency wishes to dispel these fake advertisements. We further wish to assure Zambians that adverts offering employment opportunities for individuals interested to be enumerators, supervisors and other portfolios in the 2020 Census of Population and Housing will be issued and circulated at an appropriate time by responsible office bearers.
The adverts will be placed in well-established media platforms, including main daily newspapers, radio and television stations.
The Zambia Statistics Agency will follow Government laid down procedures when engaging the personnel to conduct the 2020 Census of Population and Housing as shall be stipulated in the guidelines.
At this point, members of the public should be wary of these fraudsters and ignore any unofficial advertisements on this subject.
There is no requirement of payment for anyone to be engaged on these temporal employment opportunities. In this regard, any advert prescribing payment of a fee is fraud and culprits must be reported to law enforcement officers for appropriate action to be taken against them.
Issued by
Chibaula D. Silwamba (Mr.)
Spokesperson
MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLANNING
