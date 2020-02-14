Zambia Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations Bonny Kapeso has said there are no ritual killings happening on the Copperbelt and in Lusaka or anywhere else in the country.
He said no report of ritual killing where body parts have been removed for ritual purposes has been reported to the police anywhere in the country since the gassing of houses were first reported in Chingola.
Mr Kapeso said from the bodies picked so far as a result of murders, none had a body party removed for any purposes.
The Deputy Inspector General also reiterated the call on members of the Public not to take the law in their own hands as police are working towards bringing to an end the gassing of houses and other facilities in the country.
Mr Kapeso has described as childish the burning of Police stations and attacks on Police Officers deployed to quell riots that have broken out in some parts of the country.
He said the Police are equally concerned with the spate of gassing currently going on but emphasized that attacking the Police officers will not help address the situation.
And Mr Kapeso says disclosing the chemical criminals are using to gas people is dependent on medical personnel concluding investigations on the chemicals submitted to them so far.
He said Police are not medical professionals to disclose the chemical that people are using to gas houses.
Mr Kapeso advised that whenever a person is gassed, they should immediately rush to the Hospital as Police are waiting on medical authorities to give guidance on the chemicals under investigations.
Appearing on the Hot FM Breakfast show today, Mr Kapeso said the chemicals are under investigation by medical personnel and results will soon be made known to the public.
This is not happening in opposition strong holds because the opposition caders will arrest them.
It is only happening in PF strongholds were PF caders and police are watching. They know who is causing the unrest.
Thanks for the update. It was a tense meeting we had yesterday but we are now making progress and will continue to keep the national informed. Please note that hh Facebook is not the official government source of information. You can follow his disinformation at your own risk. Kz
Tell your boss to make progress in providing jobs and lowering the standard of living and maybe you won’t have to resort to these dirty tricks to distabalise the nation in you quest to divert attention from the suffering people
I like how KZ is playing with bloggers’mind here(his comments seems so complacent).Be careful you who like insulting and even becoming social media champions.
Ignorance has big cost….
They are quiet on load shedding, soon they will be quiet on the prices of mealie meal,so are they on Kwacha rate to the Dollar, quiet on the hunger situation. Our God is great, he has answered all these. Come to the byelections, we have walloped them and their pants are down. Come 2021, they will be gnashing their teeth.
1. Kapeso should arrest Sunday Chanda for his accusations on opposition parties.
2. Some commissioners like one on completely are also too superstitious. How can she say that people turn into cats?
Superstition in Zambia is the worst thing, they have news of things happening in Nigeria on ZNBC. It only country heard of word “satanism”.
Close all country like China closed Wuhan. Close it.
@Spaka
Tell the KZ wanna be boi. Thanks to social media the truth is out there so we won’t be duped by the government controlled police puppet show. These things are really happening, that is why ECL is ‘acting’ on it. The government knows exactly what’s going on. This has become a usual occurrence during the run up to the elections.
most zambians claim to be christian but the superstition and spiritism levels are roof level high among them, it seems that day that police lady mentioned turning into cats, its seems that sent them into a frenzy. immediately that was said, it was no longer a chingola issue anymore. level headedness is required to sought out this mess in our country.