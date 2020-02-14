6.6 C
Alba Iulia
Lusaka’s Los Angeles Road Renamed to Kalusha Bwalya Road

By Chief Editor
Lusaka City Council (LCC) has unveiled Kalusha Bwalya Road formerly known as Los Angeles Road.

The road sign was unveiled today by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and the Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa at the junction of Lumumba and the new Kalusha Bwalya road.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony Mr. Sampa said Lusaka City Council at its Third Ordinary Council Meeting held 23rd December, 2019 approved to rename Los Angeles Road to Kalusha Bwalya Road.

Mr. Sampa said LCC made the decision to avoid the confusion of road names with Los Angeles Boulevard Road, Longacres.

Mr. Sampa disclosed that the Council is in the process of renaming most of the roads that are named after foreign personalities and places.

The City Father said there are about 200 unnamed roads in Lusaka and that residents are free to apply to Lusaka City Council and propose names which they want.

” Residents of Lusaka to take keen interest in Council affairs and to attend Council meetings so that when certain decision are made they will not be surprised,”He employed.

He said Council has embarked on a robust programme to name roads in Lusaka for easy identification and location of places by service providers and visitors to the city.

The Mayor emphasised that eminent personalities that has contributed to the development of the country must be honoured when they are still alive by naming roads after them.

He observed that Kalusha Bwalya is not the only one who has been honoured by the Council but the road was just used to launch many other roads which were approved by Council.

And speaking at the same event, Kalusha Bwalya thanked LCC for the gesture and honour for his contribution to the development of football in Zambia.

26 COMMENTS

  1. That’s PF for you…even corrupt elements have their names on streets, Thank you ethics committee for rejecting Great Galu’s papers. This man should just go and do farming or better still he will be at home in a PF cabinet full of thieves. You can see that useless Sampa, Bowman, Simoson Mwewa were busy campaigning for him shamelessly.

    8
    8

  4. Uwauma Nafyala – There is nothing wrong with farming, the only problem with it is that there is noway to hide its pure hard work. This shamelessly man can not even host an press address at his home in Zambia he was in a hotel…he still wants to run for office and reside in RSA. The only place for this PF campaign mascot as a Lungu appointee.

    9
    12

  5. That’s ok my fear was that you almost named Woodlands Stadium that chaps name. I would have committed SEPUKU, ask the JAPANESE what it means.

    1
    3

  6. Am really humbled especially that I’ve watched him through out his career. As a young boy I watched him at shinde. Now my house is just near Kalusha Bwalya road. Imagine the memories am going to have as I drive through that road.

    9

  7. After a long day in and out of tense meetings serving the zambian people, it is refreshing to come home to such news. Its about time we rewarded our own legends with such gestures. What has lost Angeles got to do with us? Why should we name our roads after a city in a country that promote homosexuality. Well.done kalu. We will drink to this next time I visit south Africa. Kz

    4
    10

  8. It is not about “Corrupt elements” that @ Tarino Orange above is complaining about! It is what makes every Zambian scared of UPND the same thing that makes UPND UNELECTABLE. Thank you for your coded words which we all know but the government has done well because KALUSHA is a legend! Love him or hate him your HH will NEVER be like him!

    8
    7

  10. Why was kalushya not present at the unveiling ???

    The country gives him a great honour to name a street after him and he does not attend ???

    Does Zambia owe him more ??

    2
    6

  11. Kalu did not attend the unveiling of a road after him , maybe he was not invited ?

    Maybe he had better commitments ?

    Maybe he is annoyed at not getting elected at FAZ ?

    Mr Kalu , A more mature greatfull person would give reasons why you could not attend this great honour bestowed on you by Zambia…..don’t make it look like you are a selfish person only out to milk FAZ.

    1
    5
  13. Corruption scandals: 48 Houses Social Security Cash Luxury Presidential Jet Ambulances Fire Trucks Mukula Trees Ndola-Lusaka Rd Malawi Maizegate Fuelgate Swaziland landgate Zesco Loans

    What a mediocre, failed country this is! They think renaming things and roads is development. First the logistics nightmare associated with renaming existing public infrastructure is quite costly. If they really want to honour their friends with inflated egos, why don’t they name them after new roads and infrastructure projects rather renaming existing ones? They said there are new unnamed roads, why not use one of those.
    2nd it is being disrespectful and disservice to those who came before them whom I’m sure used certain criteria, reasoning and logic to come up with these names. Council shouldn’t just be making these decisions without proper public consultation and consensus.
    Yes Kalu was a great player and he was worshipped and paid handsomely during his playing days. But you know…

    3
  14. Corruption scandals: 48 Houses Social Security Cash Luxury Presidential Jet Ambulances Fire Trucks Mukula Trees Ndola-Lusaka Rd Malawi Maizegate Fuelgate Swaziland landgate Zesco Loans

    Yes Kalu was a great player and he was worshipped and paid handsomely during his playing days. But you know the difference between him and other sports legends in other countries, those people built sports academies and founded charity organisations to give back to the public and nurture talents and offer opportunities to young people. There are many examples, Federer, Nadal, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, etc. Our Kalu instead has squandered all his money and continue to demand that the country pays him and honour him even in his retirement age. He thinks the country owes him instead of him owing the country for all the love and opportunities he was given by the country. Sports is no political freedom fighting where you sacrifice your life, family, time, etc like Mandela. In sports, you…

    2
  15. Corruption scandals: 48 Houses Social Security Cash Luxury Presidential Jet Ambulances Fire Trucks Mukula Trees Ndola-Lusaka Rd Malawi Maizegate Fuelgate Swaziland landgate Zesco Loans

    …In sports, you are paid for your talents and you get the fame and love… it’s time to pay back you numskull dimwit!

    2
  16. Corruption scandals: 48 Houses Social Security Cash Luxury Presidential Jet Ambulances Fire Trucks Mukula Trees Ndola-Lusaka Rd Malawi Maizegate Fuelgate Swaziland landgate Zesco Loans

    What a mediocre, failed country this is! They think renaming things and roads is development. First the logistics nightmare associated with renaming existing public infrastructure is quite costly. If they really want to honour their friends with inflated egos, why don’t they name them after new roads and infrastructure projects rather renaming existing ones? They said there are new unnamed roads, why not use one of those.
    2nd it is being disrespectful and disservice to those who came before them whom I’m sure used certain criteria, reasoning and logic to come up with these names. Council shouldn’t just be making these decisions without proper public consultation and consensus.
    Yes Kalu was a great player and he was worshipped and paid handsomely during his playing days. But you know…

    1
  17. Corruption scandals: 48 Houses Social Security Cash Luxury Presidential Jet Ambulances Fire Trucks Mukula Trees Ndola-Lusaka Rd Malawi Maizegate Fuelgate Swaziland landgate Zesco Loans

    What a medi0cre, failed country this is! They think renaming things and roads is development. First the logistics nightmare associated with renaming existing public infrastructure is quite costly. If they really want to honour their friends with inflated eg0s, why don’t they name them after new roads and infrastructure projects rather renaming existing ones? They said there are new unnamed roads, why not use one of those.
    2nd it is being disrespectful and disservice to those who came before them whom I’m sure used certain criteria, reasoning and logic to come up with these names. Council shouldn’t just be making these decisions without proper public consultation and consensus.
    Yes Kalu was a great player and he was worshipped and paid handsomely during his playing days. But you know…

    1
  18. Corruption scandals: 48 Houses Social Security Cash Luxury Presidential Jet Ambulances Fire Trucks Mukula Trees Ndola-Lusaka Rd Malawi Maizegate Fuelgate Swaziland landgate Zesco Loans

    …But you know the difference between him and other sports legends in other countries, those people built sports academies and founded charity organisations to give back to the public and nurture talents and offer opportunities to young people. There are many examples, Federer, Nadal, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, etc. Our Kalu instead has squandered all his money and continue to demand that the country pays him and honour him even in his retirement age. He thinks the country owes him instead of him owing the country for all the love and opportunities he was given by the country. Sports is no political freedom fighting where you sacrifice your life, family, time, etc like Mandela. In sports, you are paid for your talents and you get the fame and love… it’s time to pay back you…

    1

  19. Tamwacite kampeni for Kulusha mumusango uyu. FAZ is not chilubi where you start developmental projects during campaign. We dont need every institution to be run by PF cadres in Zambia. Ku bola tuka lesanga ati vote for this or that character in 2021 or ati FAZ for ECL or HH.

    1
    2

  20. This nigga Tarino fimfimo also established as Jay jay is a total knucklehead. Crazy nincompoop.

    That said, I welcome that move by LCC. Generations to come must bear that name, Great Kalu, in mind for his massive contribution to Zambian Soccer from childhood like the likes of celebrated GUC.
    Great Kalu always when all hope was lost on the field of play, he redeemed Zambia from embarrassment. He put us on the map. Only if you’re a toddler those days would you not understand this.
    This Great son of the land has weaknesses also, is he not human? Such are dictates of life. Folks, if you’re good, you’re good.
    His successes surpasses his failures.
    Take GUC as Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu.

    1

  23. Why associate such a good road to corruption, why do we Zambians praise corrupt people, corruption is worse than CORONA Virus and yet Zambians have not learnt to despise it but praise it, we are the ones encouraging corrupt people to even walk with their tails up because we praise instead of despising them to send a good massage to would be corrupt people, Apa pena Ba Mayor mwanisaaaa

    2

  24. My apologies ,

    It seems there are pictures to confirm Kalu was there at the unveiling.

    LT , what crap reporting is this ? You mention the presence of lusambo and Sampa but not the main character of the story ??

  25. Spaka – You think arrogant Great Galu would go to such a ceremony surrounded by his fellow PF bootlickers like Sampa, Mwewa and Lusombo…he doesnt need anything from them now, he would rather attend FIFA parties away from this lot. The man only comes to Zambia when he needs something and the morons keep giving him, small boys have bought houses he is comes here to stay in hotels.
    He has forgotten how he used to ban people for life and there was no ethics committee his phone was the committee….to hell with that thief.

  26. I propose that the following people who have made Zambia interesting be considered for road names.We debated and expressed our views because these women and men stepped in the political arena. Despite not making plote one or are still trying its wisdom to honour them because they keep us interacting.
    1. Dean Mungomba
    2. Anderson Mazoka
    3.Christon Tembo
    4. Chama Chakakomboka
    5. Madam Gondoline
    6. Hakainde Hichilema
    7. Nevers Mumba
    8. GBM
    9. Muyokela
    10.Edith Nawakwi
    11. Chief Mkuni
    12. Chishimba Kambwili
    13. Willi Nsanda
    15. Dipak Patel
    16. Godfrey Miyanda
    17. Guy Scot
    18. Elias Chipimo Jr

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

