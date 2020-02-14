Lusaka City Council (LCC) has unveiled Kalusha Bwalya Road formerly known as Los Angeles Road.

The road sign was unveiled today by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and the Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa at the junction of Lumumba and the new Kalusha Bwalya road.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony Mr. Sampa said Lusaka City Council at its Third Ordinary Council Meeting held 23rd December, 2019 approved to rename Los Angeles Road to Kalusha Bwalya Road.

Mr. Sampa said LCC made the decision to avoid the confusion of road names with Los Angeles Boulevard Road, Longacres.

Mr. Sampa disclosed that the Council is in the process of renaming most of the roads that are named after foreign personalities and places.

The City Father said there are about 200 unnamed roads in Lusaka and that residents are free to apply to Lusaka City Council and propose names which they want.

” Residents of Lusaka to take keen interest in Council affairs and to attend Council meetings so that when certain decision are made they will not be surprised,”He employed.

He said Council has embarked on a robust programme to name roads in Lusaka for easy identification and location of places by service providers and visitors to the city.

The Mayor emphasised that eminent personalities that has contributed to the development of the country must be honoured when they are still alive by naming roads after them.

He observed that Kalusha Bwalya is not the only one who has been honoured by the Council but the road was just used to launch many other roads which were approved by Council.

And speaking at the same event, Kalusha Bwalya thanked LCC for the gesture and honour for his contribution to the development of football in Zambia.

[Read 1,729 times, 1,069 reads today]