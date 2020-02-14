President Edgar Lungu has warned criminals going around gassing people’s homes that their days were numbered.

President Lungu has since announced a K250,000 bounty on information leading to the arrest of the suspected criminals.

President Lungu said this when he arrived at Ndola’s Simon Mwansa International Airport on Thursday.

“I am warning those behind the gassing of innocent citizens in selected parts of the Country that their days are numbered. Whatever your motivation, we are closing in on you. We will find you and you will pay for your criminal activities,” President Lungu warned.

“To all those daring me as President, you will have yourselves to blame when I act and no one will speak for you. You cannot injure society and expect to go free.”

“Let me restate that there is K250,000 cash to anyone with any information on people behind this menace,” he stressed.

“Lastly, I want all citizens to be assured that I will do everything it takes to protect you as that is my number one responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Police have confirmed that unknown people broke into MTN Zambia Head Office and attempted to set it on fire.

“Police received information today 13th February 2020 from MTN security on behalf of MTN on Zambezi Road in Roma Township that unknown people walked in the Finance Department and poured on the floors unknown substance smelling like petrol in the pool office,” a statement from Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo read.

“This occurred between 12th February 2020 at 2300 hours and 13th February 2020 at 0100 hours at MTN HQ. Police visited the scene of the crime and found two by five liters blue empty containers, two plastics containing yellowish liquid smelling like petrol and a Black backpack.”

Mrs. Katongo said the yellowish liquid was also spotted on the floors and a docket has been opened.

MTN also confirmed the incident in a public statement.

“This serves to inform the general public that there was a break-in at the MTN Zambia Headquarters building on Zambezi Road in Foxdale, Lusaka at about midnight on 13th February 2020. Operations have not been affected and no material damage has been done.”

“Investigations are being undertaken by law enforcement agencies and MTN Zambia management are taking extra security measures on the premises.”

